Trustly partners IKEA

It might not be as good as picking up those meatballs on your way home, but IKEA is launching an online marketplace for Aussies to buy and sell second-hand products. As per The Australian, the new ‘As-is’ scheme will be piloted, allowing their members to browse second-hand IKEA products online and reserve items they’d like to buy before then heading to the store to collect. It sounds like a real game-changer.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO