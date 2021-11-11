CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trustly partners IKEA

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrustly, a global payments platform for digital account-to-account transactions, has partnered with IKEA. Through the...

Pine Labs and Standard Chartered Malaysia to offer BNPL solution

India-based commerce platform Pine Labs has announced its partnership with Standard Chartered Malaysia. The Bank’s customers in Malaysia now have the option to avail 0% instalment options on credit cards at offline point-of-sale locations established by Pine Labs. The 25,000 merchant outlets in Malaysia that run on Pine Labs POS terminals will be equipped to process these instalment purchases or what are popularly known as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offers.
Remitter partners with Visa

US-based digital communications platform Remitter has announced its partnership with the. fintech enablement certification programme. The Visa Ready programme enables partners to accelerate their growth by providing certification guidelines and access to Visa products and go-to-market expertise. The programme will allow Remitter to differentiate its solution, establish trust with potential clients and expand its business with the Visa Ready seal of approval.
BM Technologies to merge with First Sound Bank

US-based BM Technologies (BMTX), a digital banking platform, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank (FSB). BMTX will pay up to USD 7.22 in cash for each share of FSB common stock or approximately USD 23 million in aggregate consideration, subject to certain closing conditions and adjustments as outlined in the definitive agreement.
IKEA to raise starting wages to $16 for US workers

(AP/WISH) — IKEA on Tuesday announced that it will be raising starting wages for U.S. workers to $16 per hour, with wages at some locations starting at $17 or $18. The new starting wage will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will apply to full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees across the U.S.
Niyo partners SBM Bank and Visa for digital savings account

India-based fintech company Niyo, in association with SBM Bank India and Visa, has announced it now offers a digital savings account with Niyo Global. Along with zero forex mark-up, customers can now earn interest on the savings account, the press release said, adding that Niyo Global has a legacy of serving over 300,000 customers in the last two years and with this latest development aims to simplify foreign exchange spending for international travellers and students.
Ikea expected to raise prices as company hit by global shortages

DELFT, Netherlands: Ikea stated that it will raise prices due to global supply chain shortages, which are expected to continue throughout next year. On Wednesday, the company reported a drop in full-year profits caused by rising transportation and raw material costs. Reuters reported the company will pass on some of...
Ikea joins Series B investment in Canada-based Bolt Logistics

Technology-driven logistics and last-mile delivery provider Bolt Logistics announced Monday it has raised about $92 million in Series B financing led by a new investor, Yaletown Partners, with participation from new investors Ingka Investments, Northleaf Capital Partners, Bank of Montreal, Kensington Capital, and existing investors Whitecap Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, MIG and Michael Hyatt.
IKEA to launch a second-hand online marketplace for Australians

It might not be as good as picking up those meatballs on your way home, but IKEA is launching an online marketplace for Aussies to buy and sell second-hand products. As per The Australian, the new ‘As-is’ scheme will be piloted, allowing their members to browse second-hand IKEA products online and reserve items they’d like to buy before then heading to the store to collect. It sounds like a real game-changer.
IKEA prices will likely rise due to supply chain pressures

If you're looking to buy a new Ektorp sofa, some Dröna storage bins, or Huvudroll meatballs at IKEA, prepare to budget more for your shopping trip. The international retailer saw its profit margins shrink during the pandemic. The potential gains in Fiscal 2021 from soaring online sales were offset in...
Ikea introduces Buy Back and Resell service

We all know the drill. You get your piece of furniture from Ikea. It's in a million pieces. You immediately lose the key thing-y for screwing it all together. You finally figure it out, put it together. There are a few screws left over, but you pay them no mind. You think, I'll be buried with this piece of furniture.
IKEA’s Furniture Buyback Program Launches Across the U.S.

If you’re getting the itch to redecorate, IKEA is making it a little easier, and better for the planet, too. The Swedish flatpack company recently announced that customers can now head over to 33 store locations across the United States and sell back gently-used furniture in exchange for credit. What’s more, the furniture will be given a second life and resold in the stores’ As-Is section.
Ikea forecasts more difficult year on supply-chain issues

Swedish home-furnishings giant Ikea forecast a more difficult year after reporting lower profit due to logistics logjams and store closures. Inter Ikea, the worldwide franchiser for the brand, said Wednesday that net income fell 17% to 1.43 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the 12 months through August. Chief Financial Officer...
Ikea to raise prices as supply chain problems bite

Ikea is to raise prices as the disruption to global supply chains is expected to last into next year. On Wednesday, Ikea reported a drop in full-year profit due to higher transport and raw material costs. In the coming year it will pass some of these costs on to its...
Yapily launches in Spain

Yapily, an Open Banking infrastructure provider, has launched in Spain. The Spanish launch comes on the heels of Yapily raising USD 51 million in its Series-B fundraising round and will see the appointment of an experienced local team. Yapily has already developed substantial capabilities in the Spanish market. With 100%...
Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
Harps and Instacart partner to allow SNAP deliveries

US-based supermarket chain Harps Food Stores has announced a partnership with grocery delivery platform Instacart to accept EBT SNAP payments. The Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is a system that allows Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to pay for food using SNAP benefits. EBT is available in all 50 states, as well as the Virgin Islands, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam.
Clear secures USD 75 million in funding

India-based fintech stratup Clear has closed Series C financing round led by Kora Capital and Stripe with USD 75 million. With this, Clear plans to expand the potential of its enterprise SaaS business, which it provides to listed companies with big turnovers for their invoice management, and GST bills. The startup also provides its SaaS services for invoicing to small businesses under ClearOne and for accountants as ClearPro.
