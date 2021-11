Kingdom Two Crowns launched to acclaim back in December of 2018. Has it really been three whole years? Despite this large chunk of time, Kingdom Two Crowns is still getting DLC in the form of Norse Lands, which has a release date set for this month. Players who have been eagerly waiting for more content these last few years will finally be able to jump back into the game. Although Norse Lands is the first paid DLC, there have been free updates to the game that extended its base content. There are just a couple of short weeks to go until everyone will be able to install and fight off the enemy in new locations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO