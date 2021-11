SAP SE announced new products and services that empower citizen and professional developers alike to accelerate digital transformation. The pandemic spotlighted talent as a key challenge for organizations around the world. “The worldwide shortage of full-time developers will increase from 1.4 million in 2021 to 4.0 million in 2025,” according to IDC.* SAP’s announcements tackle the talent gap with new tools, integrations, embedded AI and learning programs to help both employees and applicants build new skills for the cloud-first era. The announcements were made at SAP® TechEd, SAP’s global developer conference, taking place online Nov. 16–18, 2021.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 HOURS AGO