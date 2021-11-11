Professional Bull Riders coming to Covelli Centre in February
YOUNGSTOWN — Professional Bull Riders is returning to the Covelli Centre in February 2022 for the PBR Youngstown Invitational. Shows are scheduled for 8 p.m....www.mahoningmatters.com
YOUNGSTOWN — Professional Bull Riders is returning to the Covelli Centre in February 2022 for the PBR Youngstown Invitational. Shows are scheduled for 8 p.m....www.mahoningmatters.com
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.http://mahoningmatters.com
Comments / 0