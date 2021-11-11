CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Breezy day ahead with mostly sunny skies

By Ryan Matoush
KSNT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny skies are expected for your Veterans Day today with highs struggling to make it into the middle to upper 50s. However, it will feel a bit cooler because of west breezes at 10-20 mph throughout...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Veterans Day#Sunny Skies#Meteorologist
KSNT

Cool, breezy day ahead

Thanks to the cold front that moved through overnight we’ll start off our Wednesday morning cool and breezy with northerly winds at 20-25 mph and temperatures in the middle 40s. Through the daytime cloud cover will be more present with winds being an issue out of the North. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Cloudy, Breezy, and Chilly Day -Derek Sibley

Latest Conditions: Low Pressure System moving Clouds and Breezy Conditions toward Us. A low pressure system centered over Canada, is bringing clouds and windy conditions with it. This system is forecast to move east, and push a cold front through our area tonight. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to get colder in time for Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

A cool and breezy Wednesday ahead

A cold front is currently moving through the area this morning bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT

Much cooler wind on Wednesday

A cold front will move through during the night, shifting our wind to the north as they increase in speed. There is a slight chance a few light showers develop along the front but most precipitation looks to be out of the area before daybreak. We’ll start off our Wednesday morning cool and breezy with northerly winds at 20-25 mph and temperatures in the middle 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm & Breezy Afternoon, Rain Returns Wednesday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are in for a warmer Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. As the winds shift to a more easterly direction this will allow more moisture to move in and increase the humidity levels and clouds. Late evening some rain will begin to move in with scattered storms possible overnight. Computer models forecast wet and messy weather for the Thursday morning commute. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday due to plenty of deep tropical moisture surging from the South. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. Due to the rain and clouds around,...
MIAMI, FL
KWQC

Breezy and cooler over the next two days

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - You probably wouldn’t believe it, but we started in the low 60s this morning, but a strong cold front has entered the area and once it passes through temperatures will quickly drop 10º or more in minutes. This cold front will also move out any lingering showers to the east by the mid morning hours. The next 36 hours will feature gusty NW winds and cooler temps. This afternoon we should recover to around 50º, but the colder air arrives on Thursday with highs near 40º and wind chills in the 20s. We are dry the rest of the week and the first half of the weekend looks great with partly sunny skies highs near 50º making it nice for the Festival of Trees parade. Another front will arrive on Sunday, but there are still questions of the timing of it.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Mostly sunny skies for today, but clouds and rain chances return

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mostly sunny skies will be with us for Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70′s. Clouds will start to filter into the area for the evening and nighttime hours. Scattered showers start to move into the are late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Showers and storms will stick around through the morning hours on Thursday, but most of us will dry out by the noon hour with stray showers lingering into the evening. Otherwise, we’ll be cloud for Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60′s.
MERIDIAN, MS
Daily Camera

Partly sunny skies with a high of 39 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 30s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 39 and an overnight low of 20. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 35.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
KRIS 6 News

After warm Wednesday, Thursday cold front brings rain, chill

Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend. Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, along with scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

After warm Wednesday, Thursday cold front brings rain, chill

Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend. Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, along with scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy