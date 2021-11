TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the 55th anniversary of the creation of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, based out of Oakland, California. To honor the milestone and take a deeper look into the facts versus the myths associated with the party, University of Toledo students, faculty, community leaders and artists came together Tuesday night to host a forum and showcase an original short film, "Toledo Panthers on the Prowl."

