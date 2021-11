A southwest flow will bring milder weather back to the Susquehanna Valley. With clear skies we'll cool to about freezing tonight. Some clouds ahead of a warm front will move in late tonight and be around in the morning. We expect the clouds to move out and we'll get back to near 60 Wednesday afternoon. It'll stay mild into Thursday with lows in the 40s and we should reach the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Showers will arrive later Thursday into Thursday night with another cold front. It'll turn blustery and colder Friday with clouds and some sun we could have a few flurries. Look for more sun on Saturday with highs in the 40s. Clouds move back in Sunday and some rain could arrive Sunday night into Monday before even colder air gets here Tuesday. At this time it looks cool and dry going into Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

