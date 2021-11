JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State women's basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with an emphatic 127-65 win over Birmingham Southern in an exhibition contest. Coach Rick Pietri's veteran squad, led by eight upperclassmen, took no time to adjust to the new season as six players reached double-figures. Senior Imari Martin led all scorers with 20 points while shooting four-of-eight from beyond the arc. Freshman Bre'Anna Rhodes contributed 14 while redshirt senior Kennedy Gavin chipped in 13. Senior Kyra Williams added 12 along with sophomore Keiara Griffin followed by 10 points from seniors Kiana Johnson and Kaiya Burnette. JSU lived in the paint offensively, scoring 86 points inside while BSC managed just 13.

JACKSON, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO