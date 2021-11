Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers threw the Minnesota Timberwolves on the wrong end of history Friday night, thanks to a mighty collapse from Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. Midway through the second quarter of their contest, the Timberwolves went ahead 49-29 and looked to be on their way to an easy victory. After all, the Clippers just seemed unable to find their shot. However, as usual in the NBA, no lead is safe–which Ty Lue and Co. proved to be true.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO