Veterans Day observances in Oconee, Elbert, and Madison Counties

Oconee County Veterans Park will be the scene of this morning’s Veterans Day observance. It is underway at 11 o’clock at the park on Hog Mountain Road in Oconee County. Veterans are invited to take part in activities in Danielsville, set to start at 8 o’clock this morning at Madison County High School. And Elbert County’s Veterans Day program gets underway just after 8 o’clock this morning, taking place in the gym at Elbert County High School.

From the Oconee Co government website…

The Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc. will host a Veterans Day program November 11 at the Oconee County Veterans Memorial located at Oconee Veterans Park. The program will begin at 11:00am. This year’s program will include recognition of all Veterans by service in attendance, special music and the traditional laying of wreaths will occur at the end of the program. The Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation partners to include the Reverend John Andrew Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Athens Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution and the Athens Marine Corps League will provide brief remarks on their Veteran support programs and initiatives in the area. All Veteran organizations are encouraged to set up display tents and tables to provide Veteran resources and support. Individuals owning refurbished military vehicles and equipment are also encouraged to display beginning at 10:00am.

The Foundation will announce plans for future space on the Wall of Honor and present an additional 8 names to the Phase III Wall of Honor on the grounds. General donations are encouraged in order to provide for the continued maintenance of the Memorial grounds. All proceeds from the Honor Our Patriots capital campaign offset construction and maintenance of the wall itself and the presentation of the 39 Killed in Action names from Oconee County. The Wall of Honor tiles and a complete list of nominees to date will be available for review at the ceremony. Wall of Honor nomination forms will be available at the ceremony.

The Foundation will virtually broadcast the Veterans Day Program on the Foundation’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/OconeeVeteransMemorial/

Please help us promote this event as we continue to Honor our Fallen.

For additional questions and information please contact David Kilpatrick or email the foundation at oconeeveteransmemorial@gmail.com.

Directions to the park, and the Parks and Recreation Department can be found on online at http://www.oconeecounty.com/

