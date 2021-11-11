Professional GIS Services

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Country News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom Geospatial Solutions is available for all of your Geographic Information Systems...

classifieds.hcn.org

frederickco.gov

GIS Day 2021

GIS (Geographic Information Systems) is used in many different communication forums. Whether you are using a map to find the closest location of a coffee shop or analyzing data through an easy-to-read dashboard, data is a part of your everyday existence. This year, we challenge you to use GIS and...
COMPUTERS
the University of Delaware

GIS Day 2021 Online Nov. 17

Students, University faculty and staff, and professionals who work with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software are invited to join the University of Delaware’s 2021 GIS Day online on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The half-day program will feature four 10-minute lightning talks on interesting uses of GIS, a career panel, networking and...
EDUCATION
Vanderbilt University News

Join in the GIS Day Program on Nov. 17

Please join us for the annual celebration of GIS Day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The virtual event will begin at 11:10 a.m. with an introductory session on what a Geographic Information System (GIS) is and how you can use it for a variety of applications. Following this overview, a panel of experts will convene to discuss GIS projects, interests, and careers. The panelists are from a variety of disciplines at Vanderbilt University and elsewhere. Join us to learn about a wide array of GIS applications and bring questions about how you might use GIS in your own work.
TECHNOLOGY
wateronline.com

Innovative Ways Municipalities Use GIS

Geographic information systems have long been widely used to solve problems of state and municipal administration. There are many examples of successful and poor implementation of GIS in the practice of the respective bodies. Of course, the effectiveness of using GIS is determined by many factors, and probably, not only by choosing software from one or vendor.
POLITICS
techwire.net

Amazon Names GIS Veteran Dhakal to Senior Program Manager Role

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Shital Dhakal, an IT professional with deep experience in geographic information systems (GIS) management, business, strategy, governance and innovation, has been named senior program manager for geospatial data by Amazon.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
Colorado State University

Mapping for Justice at GIS Day on Nov. 17

Curious about how mapping technology can make the world better?. The Colorado State University Libraries’ Geospatial Centroid will explore the ties between maps and social and environmental justice at the annual GIS Day on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Mapping for Justice: Exploring...
COLORADO STATE
sullivanny.us

Learn About GIS from the Team That Just Won an Award for It

Monticello, NY – Sullivan County’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Program recently earned the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award from Esri, a leading developer of GIS products. “We’re honored to be counted among just 185 winners out of 1,200 nominees from over 60,000 eligible agencies,” remarked Lorne Green, commissioner of...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
aithority.com

EY Announces That It Is the First Strategic Professional Services Organization to Receive Global UiPath Service Network (USN) certification

EY announced that it is the first Global UiPath Service Network (USN) Strategic Partner for Professional Services. EY and UiPath teams help clients improve efficiency, increase decision support, reduce risk, improve resilience, enhance user experience, and ultimately increase revenue, as a result of the technology implementation. This achievement follows from the EY organization being named UiPath 2021 Global Partner of the Year during the recent UiPath FORWARD IV conference.
BUSINESS
Seattle, Washington

Happy GIS Day, Wednesday, November 17

GIS Day is an annual event celebrating the technology of geographic information systems (GIS) that was initiated by spatial analytics world-leader Esri. For almost 20 years, GIS Day has been a day of gatherings and celebration of the important work done by the GIS community globally. GIS Day is dedicated to showing, teaching, and inspiring others to use GIS technology towards a better world.
SEATTLE, WA
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
CNET

Cryptocurrency faces a quantum computing problem

Cryptocurrencies hold the potential to change finance, eliminating middlemen and bringing accounts to millions of unbanked people around the world. Quantum computers could upend the way pharmaceuticals and materials are designed by bringing their extraordinary power to the process. Here's the problem: The blockchain accounting technology that powers cryptocurrencies could...
MARKETS
pv-magazine.com

Remote sensing-based GIS model to identify pumped hydro-suitable locations

A group of scientists from Al-Azhar University and the Giza High Institute of Engineering & Technology, in Egypt, has developed a geographic information system (GIS) model based on remote sensing to identify suitable sites for pumped-hydro energy storage. The model is based on multi-criteria decision analysis (MCDA), which is a...
INDUSTRY
The News-Gazette

My Campus: Geography & GIS Professor Shaowen Wang

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. Imagine a day when real-time data can be used to detect tornadoes and predict severe storm tracks with pinpoint accuracy. Those are just two of the ambitious challenges the National Science Foundation has issued to some of the brightest...
COLLEGES
labelandnarrowweb.com

GIS appoints new engineering director

GIS (Global Inkjet Systems) has announced the appointment of Steve Williamson to the new position of engineering director. This role brings a high-level focus to the company’s future development roadmap and underlines the company’s core commitment to market-leading product design and continuous R&D. Williamson has over 25 years of related,...
BUSINESS
coleofduty.com

Latin America Cloud Professional Services Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research recently released a report title [Latin America Cloud Professional Services Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Latin America Cloud Professional Services market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.
MARKETS
TheConversationCanada

Very hungry caterpillars can have large effects on lake quality and carbon emissions

Outbreaks of invasive moth caterpillars, Lymantria dispar dispar, and forest tent caterpillar moths, Malacasoma disstria, occur at least every five years in temperate forests. The insects munch through so many leaves that our research has found the resulting decrease in leaf-fall and increase in caterpillar poop hugely alter the way nutrients, particularly carbon and nitrogen, cycle between land and nearby lakes. Nitrogen-rich insect excrement, called frass, can wash into lake water and act as fertilizer for microbes. These microbes can then release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as they metabolize the frass. In years with insect outbreaks, the large quantities of...
ANIMALS

