Video Games

Elden Ring Gameplay Showcases Open World, Bosses, Exploration, and More

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember that long, torturous period before summer 2021 rolled around when the only thing related to Elden Ring that FromSoftware and Bandai Namco had revealed was its announcement teaser trailer? Well, it seems they’ve been compensating for that of late. Those looking forward to the open world RPG (and there’s no...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

sirusgaming.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Preview Revealed; Collector’s Edition Announced

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware has released the 15 minute Elden Ring gameplay preview video introducing most of the features in combat, exploration, and more. Two Collector’s Editions were also revealed by the end of the video. Elden Ring Gameplay Preview Contents. The Lands Between Exploration. The video starts with...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

A 15 minute Elden Ring gameplay reveal is coming tomorrow

Elden Ring is less than four months away, and yet despite that proximity we've seen surprisingly little of it: Just a curated gameplay reveal trailer in June and a 27-second leak in October. That will change tomorrow with the rollout of a 15-minute gameplay preview that will begin at 3 pm CET/7 am PT/10 am ET.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New ELDEN RING Narrated Gameplay Trailer

Elden Ring is a new game from Bandai Namco releasing on February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC via STEAM. You will adventure in the Lands Between to fight monsters and attempt to claim the title Elden Lord. We’ve gotten both a preorder trailer and a narrated gameplay trailer. Gameplay covered in the trailer are world design, legacy dungeons, traveling, combat, and multiplayer. Overall the game looks nice, I especially enjoyed watching the fight with the dragon and summoning your horse to ride.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Here is Elden Ring gameplay preview in glorious 4K resolution

To ease the wait for Elden Ring , one of the most anticipated games of the last couple of years, From Sofware have released a first gameplay demo for their upcoming action RPG. The demo showcased new locations, bosses, combat, exploration and other gameplay mechanics. Souls fans seem to be...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open World#Gamespot#Elden Ring Gameplay#Bandai Namco#The Playstation Blog#Fromsoftware#Hp#Fp
Escapist Magazine

Elden Ring Feels Like the Cure for Our Open-World Fatigue

Despite what some people might tell you (*cough* our pal Yahtzee *cough*), open-world games aren’t dead. That said, the genre in 2021 is absolutely in a bit of a rut. The formula that the likes of Grand Theft Auto III, Assassins Creed, and Far Cry 3 helped bring to the forefront of gaming feels like it’s been inserted into nearly every other AAA game we see nowadays, sometimes seemingly for no other reason than the thought that bigger must equal better. As we’ve seen from the recent collective shrug that games like Far Cry 6 have been met with, some are growing tired of this design philosophy appearing in everything from shooters to RPGs to historical epics to space operas. A sprawling map littered with infinite tasks that ultimately feel like busywork just doesn’t seem to cut it anymore.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Elden Ring gameplay previewed in new 15-minute video

Bandai Namco has debuted new Elden Ring gameplay. The gameplay was shown off during a 15-minute live stream earlier this morning on YouTube. Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated upcoming games. It comes from the legendary creators of Game of Thrones and Dark Souls. Elden Ring was previously...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Over 15 Minutes of Elden Ring Gameplay and Special Edition Announcements

Pre-order bonuses, various Collector's Editions, and over 15 minutes of gameplay. As promised, FromSoftware released a lengthy look at Elden Ring gameplay today to the tune of a 15+ minute long gameplay video. This new video provides a deep-dive into a few aspects of the game with additional narration provided to give a better understanding of what you're looking at.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

3 Things We Learned From the Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring is scheduled for release in Feb. 2022, but we can already learn some things from the gameplay that has been released. Elden Ring is a RPG game that has drawn a ton of excitement since its initial reveal trailer. 3 Things We Learned From the Elden Ring Gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

FromSoftware Debuts 19 Minutes Of Jaw-dropping Elden Ring Gameplay

When it comes to FromSoftware, every piece of news is going to cause a furore. It comes with the territory when a studio of this calibre has consistently brought their A-game for every release in recent memory. Now, with the studio’s latest project, Elden Ring, set to launch on 25 February next year, the developers have whetted our appetite by showing off even more gameplay in a live stream event.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

After 10 hours with Elden Ring, I'm not sold on the open world

I began my search for the Elden Ring by running away from a knight on horseback that was five times my size. He was resplendent in golden armor, and I had the feeling that my wooden club, rags, and the wagon wheel around my neck wouldn't measure up to the man-sized halberd he was swinging in the air. So I ran, picking up a few berries from bushes along the way, and kept walking until I found some enemies that were more my size. Within an hour I'd gone underground into a small dungeon, killed my first boss, and been granted a spectral steed that could tear across the fields of Elden Ring's open world at a mighty pace.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Elden Ring’ devs will reveal gameplay footage later this week

It’s been announced that Elden Ring developers will be sharing a chunk of gameplay footage later this week, ahead of a series of closed beta tests. The game was originally meant to be released January 21 2022 but was delayed by five-weeks back in September, with a tweet saying: “Important message: Elden Ring will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Coming Thursday

Bandai Namco will show off more of From Software's eagerly awaited RPG Elden Ring on November 4, the publisher has announced. The company will release 15 minutes of (presumably new) footage of the game. It will air at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM CET. You...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Elden Ring Appears to be like Extra Spectacular than Ever in 20 Minutes of 4K Gameplay, Pre-Orders Open

Elden Ring is without doubt one of the most anticipated video games on the close to horizon, and but, Bandai Namco and From Software program have been reluctant to point out us a lot of it. The sport’s 3-minute gameplay reveal was thrilling, however did not point out what the sport would appear like in motion that clearly. Effectively, I’m undecided why Bandai Namco has been holding again, as a result of right this moment they launched 20 minutes of 4K PC gameplay, and we are able to now confidently say the sport seems completely beautiful. We get a have a look at open-world gameplay, traversing various stunning landscapes, a number of intense boss fights, and a deep dive right into a extra conventional Darkish-Souls-style “Legacy Dungeon.” Test all of it out, under.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring - Official Gameplay Overview

In this Elden Ring gameplay preview, we get a closer look at FromSoftware's upcoming fantasy action-RPG. Here's 15 minutes of new Elden Ring gameplay covering an introduction to the mysterious environments of the Lands Between such as its dungeons, map, and characters. You can also see some Elden Ring combat in action, and get a peek at a few boss fights, including a fearsome dragon. In addition, the overview covers how you'll be able to summon spirits, and how online multiplayer will work. Prepare yourselves, Tarnished. The Golden Order has been broken. Rise and brandish the power of the Elden Ring to become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. Elden Ring releases on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Elden Ring closed network test runs from November 12 through November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Elden Ring Showcase Details Worth Noting

As any Fromsoft-fan will undoubtedly be aware, we’ve recently been treated to gameplay of the legendary developers latest offering; Elden Ring. Without too much waffle, for anyone who hasn’t seen it, and the purpose of this dissection, here is the gameplay preview. As you can see there’s a lot to...
VIDEO GAMES

