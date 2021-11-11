CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Multi-faceted Depletion Effects on Auditor Negotiations: The Importance of a Skeptic or Client Service Natural Disposition and the Client’s Dark Triad Personality

chapman.edu
 6 days ago

The Argyros School of Business welcomes Dr. Tracie Majors who will be presenting her accounting research. t professor of accounting at University of Southern...

events.chapman.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CPA Trendlines

Growing Revenue Through Client Service

Today everyone contributes to growth. Sales is sometimes presented as this abstract notion of convincing someone to buy your product, but it actually follows a simple framework. It may seem like an obvious answer, but there’s some science behind the why. Key Takeaways:. What makes a good business developer. The...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Ester Digital is Providing Clients With an Outstanding UI/UX Service

Ester Digital is among the top designers, which focuses on solving client’s business goals. Ester Digital proudly announces that the company provides clients with a full set of UI/UX design services. Working in the digital industry since 2015, the agency has strong expertise and extensive experience in bringing design projects to the next level, ensuring excellent user experience, and filling the website with powerful imagery.
BUSINESS
journalofaccountancy.com

Serving cannabis clients: Understand the risks

As cannabis continues to make its way into the mainstream marketplace, state governments are increasingly legalizing and regulating it for medical or recreational use. The legal cannabis, or marijuana, marketplace represents a projected $21.7 billion industry in 2021, according to cannabis data analytics firm BDSA, with an additional $47.8 billion in illicit spending.
HEALTH
chapman.edu

5 Tips to Help Science Teachers and Researchers Move the Needle as Climate Communicators

An ivory tower is no place for a scientist when a storm of misinformation rages. Climb down and share what you know in a way that recognizes biases, teaches environmental literacy and invites trusted messengers to help drive the conversation. So says Richelle Tanner, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Environmental Science and Policy at Chapman University who is recognized nationally for her skills as a science communicator.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Illinois State
Orange, CA
Business
City
Orange, CA
Forbes

Three Automated Client-Onboarding, Project-Management Features Your Clients Will Love

Peter Ord is the founder and CEO of GuideCX, a client onboarding and project management platform. You are pretty sure you’re this close to completing a milestone phase of a new client onboarding process — on time and within budget. Well done! That is until three team members email their hours from the past two weeks, and they admit that many of their assigned tasks aren’t complete. One team member wasn’t aware they were responsible for two of the tasks, but they promised to “get to them very soon.”
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Canada-Centric Client Onboarding Platforms

Appway has launched an innovative new client onboarding platform that is specifically targeted towards wealth firms and private banks in Canada that are looking for a better way to go about not only onboarding investors and clients, but helping to maintain and manage their accounts seamlessly. Designed to achieve full...
TECHNOLOGY
wealthmanagement.com

Client Engagement In the Digital Age

Customer expectations are here, and it’s now up to wealth management firms to rise to those expectations. While many fintech startups implement one or more of these capabilities in their products and services, wealth management firms have an opportunity to provide these benefits and more. Client Engagement In the Digital...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

New study finds single molecule within a specific plant used by Native Americans can treat both pain and diarrhea

In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditors#Pricewaterhousecoopers
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Verge

Meta goes into lockdown

Last month, a researcher for Meta prepared a talk for colleagues that they knew would hit close to home. The subject: how to cope as a researcher when the company you work for is constantly receiving negative press. The talk had been approved to show at the company’s annual research...
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Study finds infants later diagnosed with autism show reduced social communication before their first birthday

The foundation for social communication is present from birth, with newborns preferring to orient to faces over non-faces and caregivers over strangers. Between 9-12 months of age, infants develop other social communication skills such as use of eye gaze, facial expressions, gestures, and sounds. Differences in social communication are a defining feature of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). There's minimal prior research that examines whether observable prelinguistic social-communication skills, prior to 12 months of age, emerge more slowly in infants with ASD compared to typically developing infants. A new study documents that observable social-communication differences for infants with ASD unfold by 9 months, pointing to a critical window for targeted intervention.
HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Up To 10 Municipal Employees Under Scrutiny In Markham After Receiving Paycheck Protection Program Loans Without Any Prior Record Of Their Businesses

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — Earlier this month, CBS 2’s Jermont Terry confronted Markham police Officer Kenneth Muldrow about an unlicensed landscaping business for which he used the address of the south suburb’s city hall and police station. Muldrow is no longer on the streets after he was exposed by CBS 2 and an investigation was launched. Meanwhile, Terry has since discovered Muldrow is not the only municipal employee in Markham with an unlicensed business the city doesn’t know about. In fact, up to 10 Markham municipal employees have now found themselves right on the city’s radar. They all received federal tax dollars...
MARKHAM, IL
chapman.edu

Creating and Editing with Adobe Mobile Apps

Cell phones have eclipsed all other cameras, since 2017 85% of all photographs were taken with a smartphone. Join us to learn about the Adobe apps available to help you enhance and streamline your mobile media production.
SOFTWARE
CBS Boston

MIT Scientist Discusses The Importance Of Finding The Source Of The COVID Pandemic

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — When we all went in to lockdown back in March of 2020, an MIT scientist began studying exactly how the coronavirus pandemic began, and decided that a lab accident in Wuhan, China had to be considered one plausible explanation. Over the last 18 months, Alina Chan has grown a huge following on Twitter where she tweeted her theories and research – and has been attacked by one camp and called a hero by another. Now, she’s written a new book on what she says has been an “exhausting journey.” “This all began because I wanted to ask the question:...
SCIENCE
Daily Montanan

Professor researching how to combat climate change by storing carbon in soil

MANHATTAN — Two carts nestle in a corner of Throckmorton 2209. As she lets the door close, Tiffany Poydras, a master’s student in agronomy at Kansas State University, stops speaking abruptly. “I almost said the D-word,” she said. Dirt. The carts were filled with small, round, foil containers holding what many people would call dirt. […] The post Professor researching how to combat climate change by storing carbon in soil appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy