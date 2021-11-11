CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Take a Closer Look at PLAYBOY's Revived "Big Bunny" Private Jet

Cover picture for the articlePLAYBOY has just unveiled its updated version of the iconic Big Bunny private jet from the 1970s. The original Big Bunny was responsible for shuttling guests from Chicago and Los Angeles for recordings of PLAYBOY After Dark. It transported big names like Cher, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley, to name a...

Take a Closer Look At DAVID AVALON's Custom Diamond Chain for BLACKPINK's Lisa

South Korean label DAVID AVALON announces its ambitious goals into fine jewelry with its third custom diamond chain for BLACKPINK‘s Lisa. Made from 18K white gold and 428 diamonds, David designed the custom piece based on, what to him, was the first thing that came to mind when thinking of the talented artist — large oceans and vast stars in the night sky. Defining her presence as an energetic wave and shining star, these elements went into the initials portion of her chain — her full name Lalisa Manobal — with large 3D white gold waves resting below pave set diamonds with larger carat stones representing the stars.
Reuters

Playboy settles trademark dispute over iconic bunny costumes

(Reuters) - Playboy Enterprises International Inc has settled its trademark case against fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova LLC, which it had accused of ripping off its "iconic" bunny costume, according to a filing in Los Angeles federal court. The parties' joint Thursday filing says they signed a settlement agreement and will...
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
Us Weekly

Meghan King Shows Off ‘Perfect’ Home She Bought Amid ‘Humiliating’ Divorce: It’s ‘Much Cozier’

New digs! Meghan King proudly showed off the new home she purchased while she was still in the process of splitting from her ex-husband Jim Edmonds. “These photos were taken on a dreary day one year ago when I bought this house all by myself,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 14. “A year to date before that was when my world was rocked and I was forced to endure the most humiliating public split I’d ever have the displeasure of experiencing.”
Hello Magazine

Ciara causes a meltdown in high-waisted shorts and thigh-high boots

Ciara sent her fans into a tailspin in her latest show-stopping outfit that was made especially for her by Dolce & Gabbana. The Level Up singer shared some behind-the-scenes images on Wednesday from her performance at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala earlier this week, and she looked amazing! Ciara rocked an all-bronze ensemble that consisted of a silk shirt with a matching tie, a tailcoat, skin-tight shorts, and thigh-high leather boots.
Radar Online.com

Tom Cruise's Puffy Face Mysteriously Gone, Actor Looks Like Normal Self One Month After Rumored Plastic Surgery Nightmare

Tom Cruise is back to normal, one month after he sparked plastic surgery rumors by stepping out with a larger, more round, and puffy face. The 59-year-old actor's swollen and unrecognizable face now appears to be mysteriously gone. Cruise was recently spotted filming scenes in Duxford, England, for the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and his transformation back to his regular self was hard to ignore.
thebrag.com

Britney Speaks: singer shares happiness at finally being free

Britney Speaks! The singer has spoken on social media about her happiness at finally being free from the conservatorship that restricted her life for far too long. In her lengthiest statement since the termination of her controversial conservatorship, Britney couldn’t contain her excitement about finally being able to do the things she wants to do.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
Footwear News

Storm Reid Pops in Orange Pumps & Black Lace Ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards

Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A. The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag. When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Vibe

Tina Turner Sues Longtime Impersonator, Ruling Could Potentially Be A “Big Problem” For Industry

On Oct. 6, it was reported that Tina Turner sold her name, likeness, image, and entire catalog to BMG as her final farewell to the music industry. The acquisition came as a surprise to fans, despite the “Proud Mary” singer announcing that she was done with the music business during promotion for her documentary, TINA.  However, according to a Nov. 9 report, Turner may have one final say on how her “likeness” is being used. Dorothea “Coco” Fletcher—who’s been impersonating Turner for nearly 20 years—is being sued by the singer over her unofficial tribute show based in Germany, entitled Simply The Best. Turner’s...
HOT 97

Beanie Sigel Doesn’t Want $50 Million From Kanye West For ‘Yeezy’ Name; Beanie Wants Something Else!

If you rock with the Yeezy brand, you have Beanie Sigel to thank for coming up with the name,. Last week, Beanie said Kanye West promised to pay the rapper $50 million for coming up with the name. Beanie appeared at a club also last week and said Ye promised to give him 5% stock in Yeezy for coming up with the name. However, Beanie doesn’t want the money anymore.
Variety

The Best Old Hollywood Podcasts

There’s something inherently seductive about the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood. Perhaps it’s the backstage intrigue and the tawdry tales of showbusiness hedonism that draws us in again and again. Or maybe it’s the romanticized image of smokey rooms, silken gowns and stylish fedoras that we find so endlessly alluring. For many, however, it’s the larger-than-life figures from silver screen history that remain irresistible decades later. Whatever the reason, films, books and television shows about Hollywood’s Golden Age continue to captivate new generations year after year. Look no further than Oscar-winners like “The Artist,” bestsellers like Shawn Levy’s “The Castle...
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
