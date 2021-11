First teased in December 2020, Arc’teryx and Jil Sander+‘s anticipated collaboration is finally set to release this month. Not much information has been revealed apart from two teaser videos posted on the Milan-based fashion brand’s Instagram. One clip shows an individual is seen skiing down some slopes, while the other is a close-up of a model’s face. However, we can expect the upcoming Fall/Winter 2021 capsule to be a combination of Luke and Lucie Meier‘s minimalist aesthetic with Arc’teryx’s durable outdoor items. Based on the teasers, we can also speculate the collection will be focused on winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO