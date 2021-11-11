Nike's Latest Dunk Low Is the Epitome of Fall

First teased in late April, the Nike Dunk Low “Georgetown” finally arrives stateside via Nike SNKRS tomorrow, November 5th. Having already launched overseas and at select retailers in the U.S.A. throughout October, the two-tone pair harkens back to Nike Dunk heritage. Reminiscent of the “Be True To Your School” campaign that helped launch Peter Moore’s design 36 years ago, the sneakers feature smooth leather across their upper, with “Dark Obsidian” sitting atop a lighter “Wolf Grey” base. Despite shipping delays, the pair has only grown in popularity since initial rumors surfaced earlier in the year, and understandably so. Like the Air Jordan 1 “Georgetown” expected February 2022, the low-top offering rounds out its two-tone ensemble with a “colorless” midsole and dark navy outsole combination.
