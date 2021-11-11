CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike's Latest Dunk Low Is the Epitome of Fall

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the “Green Noise” edition, is prepping another women’s exclusive Dunk Low in a “Bronze Eclipse” colorway that looks like the epitome of Fall and slated to drop this season no less. The design picks up the dark...

Footwear News

Travis Scott and Nike Will Deliver Their Anticipated Air Max 1 Collabs Next Month

Sneaker fans have been anticipating the release of Travis Scott and Nike’s Air Max 1 sneaker collab for months but they won’t need to wait much longer before its launch. After teasing the project during this year’s Air Max Day celebrations in March, the sportswear giant has confirmed via its SNKRS release calendar that two iterations of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 will hit shelves next month. According to the brand, Scott’s version of the iconic running shoe draws inspiration from the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) Pocket Knife sneaker as seen with the upper’s combination of nubuck and...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they welcome back friend of the show Premium Pete, a renaissance man who's gone from sneaker retail to podcasting to pasta sauce to acting and everywhere in between. Pete joins the crew to share footwear stories—like how he got Air Force 1s while locked up or his stash of 400 pairs of MF Doom x Nike SB Dunk Highs—and reminisce on his journeys. Also, the gang cracks open some Manhattan specials, preps for ComplexCon, and gives some analysis on the latest UFC card.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “Green Noise” Releases November 13th

The Nike Dunk Low has prepared numerous releases leading up to the Holiday season. And following official teases earlier in the Fall, the silhouette’s “Green Noise” colorway is finally gearing up for release at select retailers. One of the more simple colorways on offer, the pair dresses its base entirely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Georgetown”

First teased in late April, the Nike Dunk Low “Georgetown” finally arrives stateside via Nike SNKRS tomorrow, November 5th. Having already launched overseas and at select retailers in the U.S.A. throughout October, the two-tone pair harkens back to Nike Dunk heritage. Reminiscent of the “Be True To Your School” campaign that helped launch Peter Moore’s design 36 years ago, the sneakers feature smooth leather across their upper, with “Dark Obsidian” sitting atop a lighter “Wolf Grey” base. Despite shipping delays, the pair has only grown in popularity since initial rumors surfaced earlier in the year, and understandably so. Like the Air Jordan 1 “Georgetown” expected February 2022, the low-top offering rounds out its two-tone ensemble with a “colorless” midsole and dark navy outsole combination.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With The Blazer Low Platform

The Nike Blazer Low Platform, though not exactly a heritage silhouette, is being used to celebrate the brand’s past. This, however, is not outwardly apparent as the collage of references hide behind a few more modern fixtures. For starters, the entire upper is covered in white faux fur. And when...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Keeps It To Fall Colors With Their Latest Blazer Mid

Compared to the Dunk Low and High, the Nike SB Blazer Mid has had a lackluster season, only appearing a few times throughout the past few months. But here, we’re finally seeing the silhouette return true-to-form, offering up a classic colorway that’s indicative of Fall. A wheat shade is used...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A New KAWS x sacai Nike Blazer Low Colorway Surfaces

Joining the two color options we have already seen, we now have a look at a new colorway of the KAWS x sacai. Part of the KAWS x sacai Fall/Winter 2021 “Wearable Art” collection, the newly surfaced colorway serves as the latest take on Chitose Abe‘s stacked take on the classic Blazer. The purple-themed multicolor look once again features layered shoelaces, tongues, eyestays and midfoot Swooshes. Finishing up the design of the shoe are co-branded tongue tags, printed insoles and KAWS’ “XX” motif on the layered sole unit.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the 'Gundam' x Nike SB Dunk High "Banshee"

Dunks continue to be the talk of the town in the sneaker space, especially when it comes to the collaborations that spring up from. and its popular SB label. The skateboarding division recently unveiled its trio of “By Any Means” colorways with world-renowned streetwear label Supreme, and now it’s gearing up for its two-pieced SB Dunk High collection with Gundam. One of the installments in the pack is the “Banshee” colorway which draws inspiration from the anime franchise’s Unicorn Gundam, and it has just emerged by way of detailed imagery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike Looks To The Metaverse For The Huarache’s Latest Inspiration

With talks of the metaverse heating up at Nike HQ, it’s only reasonable for the brand’s design team to start taking inspiration. Here, thanks to this upcoming kids’ Air Huarache, we’re seeing just that, the pair’s upper rife with computer-influenced graphics. These are laid atop a black base. The neutral...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Dunk High Pro ISO Calls Back To Kentucky Blue

Fresh offf the heels of the release of the “Unbleached” iteration, Nike SB’s skateshop-only Orange Label is now looking to this new royal blue colorway that calls back to one of the originals of the epic Be True To Your School series. Featuring the college-style color-blocking that we’ve come to adore, this upcoming SB Dunk High Pro ISO pairs up that Wildcat blue against a white base in a full leather construction. Unlike the smooth leather seen in the Dunk Retros, this SB Dunk makes use of a lightly tumbled finish – a common material used in the SB-specific releases.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Images of KCDC's Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration

For 20 years, KCDC has been running a successful skateshop and serving the community of Brooklyn, NY. And to to celebrate this momentous milestone in the company’s lifespan, it’s joining forces with. and its SB label to create a vivid take atop the SB Dunk High. The kicks were first...
BROOKLYN, NY
sneakernews.com

Another Kid’s Nike Dunk Low Gets Experimental With Orange 3D Swooshes

Throughout 2021, the Nike Dunk Low has displayed a penchant for nostalgia, reprising some of yesteryear’s most iconic styles. Yet, Peter Moore’s 36-year-old design has also carved out a space for experimental arrangements, with the latest arriving as a kid’s-exclusive. Akin to a previously-seen Nike Air Huarache, the upcoming sneakers...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Another Shark-Themed Oski x Nike SB Dunk Collab Surfaces

After releasing their “Shark” SB Dunk High collab in 2019, another shark-themed style from Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg and Nike SB is expected to drop soon. Newly leaked images from @Solebyjc show a first look at an unreleased “Shark” Oski x Nike SB Dunk High. The biggest difference between this new iteration from the initial pair is the white color scheme dressing the leather upper instead of the black-based makeup on the 2019 version. Unlike standard SB Dunks, this collab will once again incorporate shark-inspired overlays, which replace the traditional Swoosh branding on the sides. Red co-branded tongue tags and the stitching on the midsole break up the otherwise tonal look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The 35 Best Nike Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Early This Year

The most anticipated shopping holiday of the year is just around the corner. While Amazon Prime Day, Nike Air Max Day and Labor Day are in the running, nothing quite touches the retail readiness of Black Friday weekend. And you’re bound to find the best Nike deals this Black Friday. Is it worth shopping Black Friday sales on Nike shoes? Die-hard Nike fans know that scoring a major discount on either new styles or the OGs (see the best Nike shoes of all time) can be extremely rare. Black Friday is an exception to this, making it absolutely worth shopping. Nike tends...
SHOPPING
hiconsumption.com

Off-White & Nike Collab on an Innovative Air Jordan 2 Low Redesign

Countless iconic Air Jordan silhouettes don’t need any assistance in being repopularized, but that clearly hasn’t stopped Off-White over the past few years. Virgil Abloh’s renowned Italian fashion house boasts an eye-popping sum of collaborations with the emblematic Nike subsidiary, and they’re pushing that trend forward with their latest joint effort tackling one of the basketball legend’s more polarizing pairs in the Air Jordan 2 Low.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look the Oski x Nike SB Dunk High "Shark" in White

Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg has been a household name in the world of skateboarding, and from a product perspective, he’s linked with. for multiple collaborations atop the Blazer Mid, SB Dunk Elite and the SB Dunk High. Towards the tail end of 2019, the Sweden-born skater produced a Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” colorway in black, but it seems as though his catalog will increase by another iteration as an early look at his upcoming “White” colorway has just popped up onto our radar.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Brooklyn’s Female-Owned KCDC Skateshop Celebrates 20 Years With A Pink Nike SB Dunk High

Since 2001, Brooklyn’s KCDC Skateshop has been promoting the idea of “Unity Makes Strength.” As a female-owned institution, the shop has championed handfuls of issues historically omitted from skateboarding’s story. As KCDC approaches its 20th anniversary, the Amy Ellington-led team has brought its creativity to a Nike SB Dunk High collaboration.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Oski’s Nike SB Dunk High ‘Shark’ Collab Is Getting a Sequel

Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg-Hallberg and Nike Skateboarding have teamed up once again to give the popular SB Dunk High a shark-inspired look. After releasing their initial Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” in December 2019, the Swedish skateboarder and the sportswear giant have partnered again to reimagine the collab in a new white-based makeup after images of the shoe were shared by sneaker leak social media account @Soelbyjc yesterday. The forthcoming style is not much different from the duo’s previous SB Dunk High release but the most striking difference is the white leather upper instead of the stealthy black color scheme from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike Says 90% Of Off-White Dunk Exclusive Access Given To Members Who Took Ls

The Off-White Nike Dunk “Dear Summer” release of August 2021 broke ground not only for its unprecedented concept, but in its release method. For the highly anticipated collaborative release between the Off-White founder and the super-trendy model, fifty different iterations of Virgil Abloh’s Nike Dunk were created, with each slightly modified version possessing its own serial number designation. Nike handled the drop entirely through its SNKRS App, but rather than employing its Draw, which typically requires SNKRS members to enter a lottery, Nike choses to release the entire stock through Exclusive Access.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

