Teaching fungi how to write

nanowerk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Spalted wood is a highly sought-after material in the high-end furniture industry. In a newly developed process, Empa scientists have succeeded at controlling the spread of fungi in native wood types to create elaborate marblewood pictures – and even taught the fungi to write some words. Fine...

www.nanowerk.com

TheConversationCanada

Very hungry caterpillars can have large effects on lake quality and carbon emissions

Outbreaks of invasive moth caterpillars, Lymantria dispar dispar, and forest tent caterpillar moths, Malacasoma disstria, occur at least every five years in temperate forests. The insects munch through so many leaves that our research has found the resulting decrease in leaf-fall and increase in caterpillar poop hugely alter the way nutrients, particularly carbon and nitrogen, cycle between land and nearby lakes. Nitrogen-rich insect excrement, called frass, can wash into lake water and act as fertilizer for microbes. These microbes can then release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as they metabolize the frass. In years with insect outbreaks, the large quantities of...
Phys.org

Giant moa find suggests moa were native to Rakiura

New research by the University of Otago and the Department of Conservation provides evidence that moa may have been indigenous on Rakiura / Stewart Island shortly after human arrival. The findings published today in the New Zealand Journal of Ecology add to a long-running debate regarding whether moa were indigenous...
Newport News-Times

Fabulous Fungi refresher

It’s that time of the year when mushrooms are proliferating the Pacific Northwest, so here is a reminder about the good and the bad. Several years ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing Judy Roger, an expert who had been studying mushrooms since the 1960s. It was an eye-opening and riveting discussion about the incredible diversity and role that mycelium play in our world.
Parents Magazine

How to Teach Any Child to Draw

Imagine putting your 6-year-old out on a soccer field and expecting them to score a goal when they'd never practiced dribbling before. Or handing them a musical instrument and waiting for them to bust out one of Mozart's sonatas, only they hadn't been taught actual notes. You wouldn't do it, right? And if you did, they'd probably hate it (and possibly you too) and never want to play again. When it comes to drawing or painting in the early grades, students are often told to "express their creativity" rather than being instructed in any systematic way. The problem with that method: "Kids who haven't learned core art skills tend to grow dissatisfied with their drawings, decide art isn't for them, and quit," says Bette Fetter, a former illustrator working in early-childhood education who founded Young Rembrandts, nationwide drawing classes for kids ages 3 to 12. Have you ever heard a kid say, "I can't draw" or "I'm just not good at art"?
nanowerk.com

Nanomagnets offer clues to how avalanches work

(Nanowerk News) The behavior of avalanches has generated interest among physicists for the insights that they can provide about many other systems, not least of which is how snow falls down a mountainside. To that end, a team of researchers studied microscopic arrays of nanomagnets that provide the first experimental demonstration of a classic theoretical model, known as the “one-dimensional random field Ising model.”
nanowerk.com

Building bacteria to keep us well

(Nanowerk News) That feeling in your gut? Well, it’s in your head, but some of it does truly start in the gastrointestinal tract. Some of the trillions of bacteria living in your gut — among viruses, eukaryotes and archaea — synthesize some of the neurotransmitters that are responsible for your nerves, anxiety and euphoria.
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Biosphere 2 to add life on LEO

Recently, the National Science Foundation awarded Biosphere 2's Landscape Evolution Observatory a $3.5 million grant to study how life grows in certain landscapes, particularly those impacted by fires or volcanic eruptions.
Phys.org

Understanding how pathogenic fungi build their carbohydrate armor

In a new study published in Nature Communications, Associate Professor Tuo Wang and his research team from the Department of Chemistry at Louisiana State University revealed the molecular architecture of fungal cell walls and the structural responses to stresses, aiding the development of antifungal drugs targeting cell wall components. Life-threatening...
nanowerk.com

What's in a flame? The surprising mystery of how soot forms

(Nanowerk News) Soot is one of the world’s worst contributors to climate change. Its impact is similar to global methane emissions and is second only to carbon dioxide in its destructive potential. This is because soot particles absorb solar radiation, which heats the surrounding atmosphere, resulting in warmer global temperatures. Soot also causes several other environmental and health problems including making us more susceptible to respiratory viruses.
newfolks.com

How to teach a baby sign language with one easy method

Learning how to decipher what a baby’s cry means can be a daunting and frustrating task. Does the cry mean it’s time for a diaper change or is the baby hungry? Babies understand words before they are able to communicate with parents verbally. Between the ages of 12 and 18 months, most babies begin putting sounds together to form words. Until then, finding out what baby wants can be a series of tries and fails. This is where sign language comes in. Sign language allows deaf and hearing-impaired individuals to communicate through visual gestures or signs. Many are left wondering how to teach a baby sign language to help baby express themself.
nanowerk.com

Discovering exoplanets using artificial intelligence

(Nanowerk News) The majority of exoplanets discovered to date have been discovered using the transit method. This technique is based on a mini eclipse caused when a planet passes in front of its star. The decrease in luminosity observed makes it possible to deduce the existence of a planet and to estimate its diameter, after the observations have been periodically confirmed.
mibluesperspectives.com

How to Use Reflective Writing to Achieve Clarity

Reflective writing is a way to document your response to experiences, communicate your thoughts and achieve clarity. This kind of writing is about being analytical rather than descriptive. Focus on asking why instead of just describing what happened during an experience. As a prompt, find a picture, poem, quote, memory or object that evokes an emotion, and then use writing to explore your response.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
MedicalXpress

New study finds single molecule within a specific plant used by Native Americans can treat both pain and diarrhea

In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ScienceAlert

Wildfires Are Spurring Wandering Tree Species to Move Faster, Study Finds

Plants and trees choose where to put down their roots based on the surrounding environment, and as the world's climate shifts, trees and other vegetation are on the move: movements which are accelerated by the spread of wildfires, according to a new study. Both tree and animal species alike are expected to head towards cooler and wetter locations as the world warms up, in order to find habitats more suitable for growth and reproduction. For plants creeping their way steadily into higher elevations, this migration isn't exactly slow going, averaging a pace of around 1.5 meters (or around 5 feet) a year. If...
nanowerk.com

Machine learning reveals the atomic structure of large and complex molecules

(Nanowerk News) Until very recently, the idea of watching how molecules break, or transform, during chemical reactions was unfathomable. In 2016, researchers from ICFO developed mid-IR-driven laser induced electron diffraction (LIED) with kinematic coincidence detection to image the position of each and every atom inside a single molecule with one of its own electrons.
