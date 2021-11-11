Novel ion exchange membrane improves performance of vanadium redox flow batteries
nanowerk.com
6 days ago
(Nanowerk News) The vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) is a promising sustainable energy storage system. In a VRFB cell, an ion exchange membrane (IEM) is used to prevent formation of a cathode/anode short circuit and avoid electrolyte crossover and side reactions, while allowing proton conduction to keep the cell electrically...
Atlis Motor Vehicles, a startup mobility technology company, announced this week that it has entered into an agreement with Li-Cycle. Li-Cycle is focused on recovering and recycling lithium-ion batteries and is the largest battery recycler in North America. Atlis is focused on developing a fully electric vehicle platform as well as proprietary battery cells and packs. It also wants to build charging infrastructure that would recharge a 500-mile range battery in under 15 minutes. Its XT pickup truck prototype was revealed earlier this year and production is slated to begin next year.
(Nanowerk News) Theoretically, it only takes 450 grams of this material to lift an elephant: "Aerographene" owes this ability to its unique structure at the nano level. Visually similar to a black foam, it actually consists of a finely-structured tubular network based on graphene with numerous cavities. This makes it extremely stable, conductive and almost as lightweight as air.
The $30 billion-plus global Li-ion battery market is expected to double in the next five years. Improved cathode materials will enable Li-ion batteries to operate reliably at high capacity and high voltage over repeated cycles without sacrificing performance, safety or cost. However, existing options are hindered by material and performance degradation at high voltage, limiting their usefulness in many key applications.
Doping is a well-known strategy to enhance the electrochemical energy storage performance of layered cathode materials. Many studies on various dopants have been reported; however, a general relationship between the dopants and their effect on the stability of the positive electrode upon prolonged cell cycling has yet to be established. Here, we explore the impact of the oxidation states of various dopants (i.e., Mg2+, Al3+, Ti4+, Ta5+, and Mo6+) on the electrochemical, morphological, and structural properties of a Ni-rich cathode material (i.e., Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2). Galvanostatic cycling measurements in pouch-type Li-ionÂ full cells show that cathodes featuring dopants with high oxidation states significantly outperform their undoped counterparts and the dopants with low oxidation states. In particular, Li-ion pouch cells with Ta5+- and Mo6+-doped Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2 cathodes retain about 81.5% of their initial specific capacity after 3000 cycles at 200"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1. Furthermore, physicochemical measurements and analyses suggest substantial differences in the grain geometries and crystal lattice structures of the various cathode materials, which contribute to their widely different battery performances and correlate with the oxidation states of their dopants.
Hicham Machrouki (left), PhD, Battery Modelling Engineer at Addionics. Hicham has 10 years of experience in the automotive industry. He worked for Jaguar Land Rover and PSA Group in thermal analysis and cooling systems for EV and ICE vehicles. Hicham holds a PhD in fluid dynamics from France. Ross Hubble...
Due to their high conductivity and interface formability, sulfide electrolytes are attractive for use in high energy density all-solid-state batteries. However, electrode volume changes during charge-discharge cycling typically cause mechanical contact losses at the electrode/electrolyte interface, which leads to capacity fading. Here, to suppress this contact loss, isolated PS43- anions are reacted with iodine to prepare a sulfide polymer electrolyte that forms a sticky gel during dispersion in anisole and drying of the resulting supernatant. This polymer, featuring flexible ("“P"“S"“S"“)n chains and enhanced solubility in anisole, is applied as a lithium-ion-conductive binder in sheet-type all-solid-state batteries, creating cells with low resistance and high capacity retention.
Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) signed a collaboration agreement with LINICO Corporation to process lithium-ion battery black mass into high-quality metals. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement sets the parameters for future research and development cooperation and strengthens expansion into lithium-ion battery recycling. Aqua Metals and LiNiCo plans...
The Redox Flow Battery market is set to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2031. The report offers detailed analysis regarding the current market environment, the recent trends and drivers, and the overall market scenario. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Redox Flow Battery market in forthcoming years. The report also provides extensive and descriptive industry analysis of the key factors shaping the global market.
Last week battery startup SES announced it had developed the world’s largest lithium metal cell. The cell itself is still a prototype, but the company expects to be producing them commercially for use in EVs by 2025. Off the back of this announcement, I want to talk about batteries using lithium metal anodes, and the differences between SES and its peers QuantumScape and Solid Power.
(Nanowerk News) Perovskites are hybrid compounds made from metal halides and organic constituents, and show great potential in a range of applications, e.g. LED lights, lasers, and photodetectors. However, their major contribution is in solar cells, where they are poised to overtake the market and replace their silicon counterparts. Among...
Lithium-ion batteries have played a vital role in the development of electric vehicles and we love them for that. But at the same time, lithium is expensive to produce, unstable in high temperatures, and a finite resource whose mining often comes with supply chain problems. Battery researchers and manufacturers have...
(Nanowerk News) A new training programme for young researchers has started: PERSEPHONe (PERovskite SEmiconductors for PHOtoNics). It is a joint research training and doctoral programme, implemented by a partnership of highly ranked universities, research institutions and industrial research partners spread over 6 different countries. The project will involve 14 Early...
Renesas has introduced a battery pack monitor for long strings of cells that uses an ac-coupled bus to solve the thorny problem of passing data up and down the line. At the same time, it revealed a high-side battery protection and monitoring IC for 4S to 16S cell battery packs.
Researchers at Georgia Tech have developed a lateral flow test platform that can perform advanced assays that would otherwise require a laboratory. By controlling the flow of liquid through the lateral flow test, the research team designed it so that it can perform advanced multistep assays that do not require sophisticated lab equipment and significant periods of time. So far, they have designed advanced dipstick tests that can detect both COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously, and others that can perform immunoassays to detect Zika virus, HIV, hepatitis B virus, or malaria.
A research project by scientists at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute indicates that lithium-ion batteries made from recycled and recovered components could last up to 50 percent longer than those made from "new" materials, potentially encouraging manufacturers to focus more on greener battery options. A study by researchers at the Worcester...
(Nanowerk News) Conventional microscopes produce enlarged images of small structures or objects with the help of light. Nanoparticles, however, are so small that they hardly absorb or scatter light and, hence, remain invisible. Optical resonators increase the interaction between light and nanoparticles: They capture light in smallest space by reflecting...
(Nanowerk News) Velcro. Airplanes. Sonar. What do these have in common? The invention of each was inspired by nature. Velcro mimics burdock burr’s ability to attach to clothing. Birds in flight motivated the eventual development of airplanes. Bats use echolocation to navigate, providing the inspiration for sonar. At Pacific Northwest...
(Nanowerk News) Borophene may be done tantalizing materials scientists and start serving their ambitions, if a new approach by Rice University researchers can be turned into practice. Materials theorist Boris Yakobson of Rice’s George R. Brown School of Engineering and his group suggest a method to synthesize borophene, the 2D...
(Nanowerk News) The behavior of avalanches has generated interest among physicists for the insights that they can provide about many other systems, not least of which is how snow falls down a mountainside. To that end, a team of researchers studied microscopic arrays of nanomagnets that provide the first experimental demonstration of a classic theoretical model, known as the “one-dimensional random field Ising model.”
(Nanowerk News) Chip-scale silicon photonics optical phased array (OPA) is widely used in free-space communication. However, due to the limitation of optical device design and manufacture, the distance between antennas in two-dimensional (2D) OPA is usually much larger than the optical wavelength. Practical applications require reducing antenna distance to eliminate higher-order interference and minimize sidelobe.
Comments / 0