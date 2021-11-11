CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

#Gaming-Metaverse Writing Contest 2021: Final Announcement

By Hacker Noon Contests
 6 days ago
Our winners: 1. Sorry, Mark. You Don't Own the Metaverse by @thumbsup 2. Why The...

Hackernoon

Launching a New Play-to-Earn Game Studio

The game design and IP centred around a real working, player-driven economy that was underpinned by blockchain together with crafted in-game assets that yielded value for players to trade in between each other. The goal is to create a video game in which people will still be immersed within in years, if not decades to come.
VIDEO GAMES
criticalhit.net

What is Metaverse Gaming?

The metaverse itself isn’t an entirely new concept. In fact, the term was coined by sci-fi author Neal Stephenson back in the early 1990s. In his cerebral tale, Snow Crash, Stephenson imagines a multitude of new technological concepts, with the metaverse being one of the most evocative. In the metaverse of Snow Crash, individuals can use personalized digital avatars to commune with one another in a virtual setting. These digitized selves can also be used to commune with wholly artificial intelligences and computer programs.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

7 Best Studio Headphones For Gaming

The best studio headphones for gaming will provide you with a natural and lifelike sound quality that can boost the quality of your gaming experience. While wearing the headphones, you will be able to hear all the footsteps of approaching enemies, allowing you to react instantly to save your life (in the game) The Beyerdynamic Over-Year Pro Studio Headphones are everything you need. The Skullcandy Hesh Headphones boast impressive sound volume and feature a microphone. The OneOdio Over-Ear Studio Pro-10 headphones are compatible with all devices that possess a 3.5mm and 6mm audio jack.
ELECTRONICS
cryptopolitan.com

Talecraft announces NFT gaming metaverse

• Game developers believe their medieval metaverse will be a success. • Talecraft has several reputable companies supporting its NFT project. The technological future is close, and cryptocurrencies will be part of the NFT market. Recently the video game website Talecraft showed its new project that consists of a medieval metaverse in which non-fungible tokens enter.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Economy#Mickey Maler 3#Get Paid#Versetech 4
HackerNoon

Who Are the Top 3 Front Runners in the Metaverse Empire?

The Sandbox: no VR and token price has already skyrocketed. Decentraland: no VR but token has mooned. RFOX VALT: built for VR but token has yet to experience price discovery. The Sandbox, Decentraland, and RFOX VALT all share the vision for a metaverse utopia founded well before Facebook decided to rebrand.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Facebook becomes Meta- What is next?

Facebook recently announced that it has changed its name to Meta, which means beyond in Latin. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter published to accompany the event, “I used to study Classics, and the word “meta” comes from the Greek word meaning “beyond” The change in name is in part motivated by a strategic shift from being known primarily as a social media company to focus the metaverse plans. There’s speculation that a primary goal may be to make its crypto wallet Novi a game-changer.
INTERNET
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

