Gaming-Metaverse Writing Contest 2021: Final Announcement

A large part of my preschool’s PreK curriculum is emergent and shifts depending on my students’ interests, strengths, and challenges. As I started this school year, I wasn’t sure how handwriting instruction would play out. At the start of the year, we began to work individually with students on writing their names, meeting each child where they are at with various tools, but at the start of the year, I wasn’t sure how or when group lessons would emerge. I did know that when it was time to introduce handwriting, we’d make it fun, and this handwriting game is precisely that.

13 DAYS AGO