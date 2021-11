With the sun setting and the track entirely in shadow by the end of the qualifying session, the times set by the DPi cars in qualifying for the 24th Petit Le Mans kept dropping. Felipe Nasr was the first to set a time in the 1m08s with a lap of 1m08.816s. Dan Cameron was next with 1m08.920s in the No. 60 Mike Shank Racing Acura, and then Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda. But Nasr had just a little bit left, knocking a tad more than a tenth off his previous best time on his eighth lap to put the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac that he’ll share with full-time partner Pipo Derani and Mike Conway on pole for tomorrow’s race.

