Calgary Flames (8-3-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-6-2, sixth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +145, Flames -174; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Calgary square off in a non-conference matchup. The Sabres are 5-2-1 on their home ice. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern...

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO