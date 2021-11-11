Meghan says sorry to court for forgetting book discussions

Over the past day, emails and texts between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their former communications director Jason Knauf have emerged. The messages have been made public as the Mail on Sunday appeal to Meghan's privacy case, relating to when they published a handwritten letter to her father. In the appeal, it has been revealed that Meghan told Knauf that she suspected the letter might be leaked (that doesn't mean it should have been, btw) and that Meghan did have a slight involvement in Finding Freedom - the biography which the couple had previously claimed to have no involvement in. It means some have been quick to brand her a 'liar'.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO