Even before Sunday night's 6-3 loss at Vancouver was over, Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness knew what his team's practice plan would be when they arrived back home. "We'll have to address this on Tuesday morning when we go back to the rink," Bowness said. "We're going to have to fix the penalty kill, we're going to have to fix the discipline and we're going to have to fix the consistency with which we play the game."

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO