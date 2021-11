The Fintie Folio Case for iPad might be what you're looking for if you're trying to find the best folio case for your iPad. The folio-style case is made of vegan leather and lined with microfiber. You get four horizontal viewing angles for watching videos, working, drawing, or typing. The inner plastic shell protects your iPad whether the folio is open or closed. The smart case offers Sleep/Wake functionality, which means it goes to sleep when you close the front flap and wakes up when you open it. An Apple Pencil slot lets you charge and store your second-generation Apple Pencil securely when not in use. The case comes in several colorful designs, from basic black to whimsical floral and marble patterns. I tried it out on my iPad mini 6, though it also comes in other sizes.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO