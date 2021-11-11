CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theon launches supercharged 3.6-litre flat-six

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose keen on their restomodded 911s will know of the name Theon. The Oxfordshire-based company has been delivering bespoke commissions from 964-era 911s since 2016; the obsession with backdating shows no signs of abating. Now Theon is offering a unique proposition in the arena, with a new supercharged engine for its...

Pistonheads

New Dodge 'Jailbreak' Hellcats top 800hp

When the time comes to write about the final throes of the combustion engine, a sizeable chapter should be dedicated to the Hellcat-engined Dodges. Think about what's been created with the supercharged V8 since the 707hp Challenger launched: a 200mph Charger saloon, a Jeep Cherokee that runs 11-second quarter miles, a Challenger Demon that pulls wheelies and a seven-seat Durango with 50lb ft more than a McLaren 765LT. To make one of those cars would've been pretty cool; to create a whole family of supercharged V8 hellraisers was inspired. And awesome.
motor1.com

UK: Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs 450-bhp, Tesla-powered VW Beetle drag race

The Volkswagen Beetle was sort of a cousin to the Porsche 356 because of both models sharing a connection to the Porsche family and a rear-mounted air-cooled engine. So, you can think of this race between the classic VW and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS as grandfather versus grandson. Grandpa has a trick up his sleeve, though, because this Bug has a Tesla electric motor turning the rear wheels.
Pistonheads

Radford Type 62-2 interior revealed

Radford has now shown to the world what it is calling an "inspirational interior" for its Type 62-2 sports car. Debuted at Bremont's Manufacturing & Technology Centre in the John Player Special configuration - 2.5 per cent "blacked out cabin" and gold accents - this is, fundamentally, what all 62 Radford customers will sit in. Naturally, customisation is king, so they will all look ever so slightly different - but this is the basic layout.
Pistonheads

Vauxhall Omega 2.2 | Shed of the Week

Temptation can be a dangerous thing. Shed certainly has to be aware of the perils when selecting possible candidates for the PH Management to assess. In this week's list there was a high-powered British thoroughbred that looked for all the world like a shedman's, or indeed shedwoman's, dream. Unfortunately, despite...
Pistonheads

Caterham Seven 310R | Spotted

After a decade and a half, we all knew that Ford Sigma-engined Caterhams weren't long for this world. The supply had to dry up as Ford just weren't building the old 1.6s anymore. Even with prior knowledge, however, it didn't make news of their demise any more palatable; for many people, the Sigma-engined models - the 270, 310 and Super 1600 - were as much Caterham as they'd ever need. A replacement will be sourced (because such popular models can't disappear forever) but the next engine, whatever it may be, has some big boots to fill.
Pistonheads

BMW 335i Touring (F31) | PH Fleet

We all know car audio is important - more important than ever, perhaps. You only need look at the effort put into systems like the Naim package found in Bentleys, Bowers & Wilkins in Volvos and Porsche's Burmester audio to see that. There's a Bang & Olufsen option in a Ford Fiesta. Where a stereo upgrade used to be a new head unit, the world is a lot more sophisticated nowadays. And lucrative. And, it should be said, better - there are some truly awesome in car entertainment systems out there.
Pistonheads

Porsche Macan 2.0 | PH Review

I've just read a report from the UK Chamber of Commerce stating that supply chain issues continue to cause inflation. Oh dear. In other words, everything from carrots to cabbages are shooting up, but not in the way you'd hope. It struck me that this isn't news to car buyers, who have seen mad inflation for years. The M3 is a case in point. In my head that is a £50k car, but now it's pushing £80k. It's a fabulous thing, no question. But that does feel a bit, well, rich.
Pistonheads

McLaren 600LT | Spotted

Things are never quiet for long at McLaren. Its most powerful ever convertible launched in the summer, the new Artura is waiting in the wings, the hunt for a new CEO is on, and there's still the little matter of an all-electric hypercar to ponder. You might be right in thinking, therefore, that a 600LT like this one is old news. Only this one is a little different to the rest...
Pistonheads

Porsche Taycan GTS revealed at LA show

We know two things about Porsche's GTS models. Firstly, that those initials stand for Grand Turismo Sport and, secondly, that they usually bring with them something a little bit more resolved on the driving front. The first time they appeared was 1963, on the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS, and the most recent will be the Porsche Taycan GTS - the first time we've seen them on an electric Porsche. So that's quite a big deal, then.
Pistonheads

2022 Toyota GR86 prototype | PH Review

A BMW 320d won't win from the lights now. The torque dip is gone. It sounds better. It still wants to rev, and 0-62mph in 6.3 seconds feels believable. It might even just about be called quick. If you take nothing else from the new Toyota GR86 reviews, if indeed you aren't actually that bothered at all, know that the Toyota sports car now has the powertrain it's always deserved. The old jokes no longer apply.
Pistonheads

2021 BMW M4 Competition Convertible | PH Review

It's hard to replace a hero, but that was never going to be a risk for the new BMW M4 convertible. The previous F83 cabrio always felt like a very blunt instrument next to the surgical precision of the Coupe, the open car compromised by the need to lug around a heavy, cumbersome folding hardtop - one that made it 250kg heavier than its perma-roofed sister - while also suffering from a lack of torsional rigidity that even the inattentive would soon notice. I remember driving one with my young daughter pointing at the wobbling rear-view mirror from the back seat as we passed over a bumpy road and asking "is it meant to do that?"
Pistonheads

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS unveiled with 500hp

We're so glad you're finally here. We've been waiting for you. Despite often being privvy to show reveals ahead of time, it's not actually all that often that PH gathers around a laptop screen to openly salivate over a new car. But the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has had your otherwise steely-eyed correspondents in a tizzy all week. Texts have been exchanged. Fingers crossed. Daydreams indulged. It is quite possible that all objectivity has fallen out of the nearest window.
Pistonheads

Bentley Continental R Mulliner | Spotted

Now, we all can think of cars that we've sold and wish we hadn't, because they've rocketed up in value or cars we didn't buy when we should've, because they were once cheap but now out of reach. Well, I am here with a top tip, and you've only yourselves to blame if you don't take it. This is a car that I am sure (although, of course, nothing in life is guaranteed) is going to end up being very expensive in years to come so get onboard now before it's too late. I am not even going to charge you a consultancy fee (although donations are very welcome).
Pistonheads

Novitec launches Ferrari Roma upgrades

They're nothing if not consistent at Novitec. Evidently the triple threat of more power, more carbon and bigger wheels works as a business model; no sooner has a new supercar hit the streets than the Novitec refinements are available. This week it's the turn of the Ferrari Roma. The new...
Pistonheads

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport unleashed

Since 2016, Porsche has built almost a thousand Cayman GT4 Clubsports; not those road cars with the Clubsport package for punters to show off at track days, either, but actual homologated race cars. Given the abundant choice available to those competing in GT4-spec series, that's a significant number of cars in five years. So it should be of little surprise to learn that Porsche has run with a successful idea and turned the new GT4 RS into a Clubsport racer.
BMW BLOG

Supercharged BMW M4 with twin turbos sounds epic flat out on Autobahn

It was a few months ago when German aftermarket specialist Infinitas unveiled its Hybrid Charger system tailored to the previous-generation M3 and M4 models as well as the M2 Competition, which all share the S55 engine. We can now get to see the interesting upgrade being put to the test during a top speed run on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn.
Pistonheads

Citroen 2CV | Spotted

Having gone down the expensive and complicated route with my last two spotteds (in the shape of a Jaguar XJ6 and Bentley Continental R Mulliner), I thought it would be nice to find something simpler. And what could be simpler than a Citroën 2CV? I can tell you, actually: a Citroën 2CV without any side windows. The good news, before people pile in with comments about originality, is that the advert says the original doors are included, but these breezy, bespoke items, with leather-bound tops to rest your elbows on, look like they add, not take away, from the 2CV's rudimentary charm. Providing it's not winter, that is. I'm just thinking wistfully of a warm summer's day and winding back the roof for the full, sensory, alfresco experience. And you know what? I'm feeling happier already.
techeblog.com

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Revealed, Has Naturally Aspirated Flat-Six That Makes 493 HP

Finally, the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is official, and it’s the most extreme Cayman model yet. For starters, it completed the 12.8-mile Nürburgring-Nordschleife configuration in just 7:04.511 minutes, which is more than 23 seconds faster than its more tame variant, the 718 Cayman GT4. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-six engine making 493 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
CarBuzz.com

American Oddball Cars That Nobody Expected

American cars have a long history of having the engine at the front, preferably as large as possible, and the drive going to the rear. American companies have sometimes strayed off the beaten track, but it has rarely paid off for the domestic market until America found itself in a fuel crisis in the 1970s. However, some cars presented to the public have defied the conventions American car buyers have typically wanted from an American brand. These are some of those cars.
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The Most Complicated Cars In America

High tech features in cars get mixed reviews from consumers. Some drivers are old enough to remember roll down windows, radios that could only get AM and FM stations,  vehicles without airbags or antilock brakes. Today, some cars are close to self-driving. Some have features that allow most actions by the electronics and navigation systems […]
