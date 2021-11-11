Theon launches supercharged 3.6-litre flat-six

Having gone down the expensive and complicated route with my last two spotteds (in the shape of a Jaguar XJ6 and Bentley Continental R Mulliner), I thought it would be nice to find something simpler. And what could be simpler than a Citroën 2CV? I can tell you, actually: a Citroën 2CV without any side windows. The good news, before people pile in with comments about originality, is that the advert says the original doors are included, but these breezy, bespoke items, with leather-bound tops to rest your elbows on, look like they add, not take away, from the 2CV's rudimentary charm. Providing it's not winter, that is. I'm just thinking wistfully of a warm summer's day and winding back the roof for the full, sensory, alfresco experience. And you know what? I'm feeling happier already.
