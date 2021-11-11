CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Flu shot clinics offered at GU administered by nursing students

By Marissa Conter
Gonzaga Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Zags line up to get their flu shots this fall, Gonzaga University's very own nursing students will be behind the poke. GU’s nursing majors in their clinicals are helping distribute the vaccines by performing health screenings for patients, as well as administering the injections. "We had to learn...

www.gonzagabulletin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Nursing Students#Flu Vaccines#Gonzaga University#Cdc#Hcs
