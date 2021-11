On Sunday, Gonzaga University students competed in the Iron Zag powerlifting competition to determine the strongest Bulldogs on campus. Competing in squats, bench press and deadlift, Zags matched up against one another in their respective weight divisions and were each given three attempts per movement. After each attempt, they were given the option to increase the weight. The highest weight is counted towards the final score.

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO