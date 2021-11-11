Christine Flowers: First responders deserve a vaccine choice

I am outraged at The Oregonian/OregonLive’s spin on the efforts by Dr. Maureen Mays to help vaccinate as many of our children as possible (“How an elite private school vaccinated 70% of its young students as families elsewhere struggled to find COVID shots” (Nov. 14). She should be applauded for her efforts. Her first offers to run a vaccination clinic were to the Portland Public School District and Beaverton School District, which both turned her down. She offered to run the clinic at Catlin Gabel, which eagerly accepted her offer. She had 400 doses available; the school thought that was not quite enough to make a public website announcement about a shot clinic. And 40% of the doses went to children who were not associated with Catlin Gabel but came from other school districts. Without the efforts of Dr. Mays, we would have 400 fewer children vaccinated. This is not about race or equity. Perhaps the headline should have read “Proactive doctor goes the extra mile to help vaccinate kids.” You can put a positive or negative spin on so many things. Why not frame this as a really wonderful thing that happened only because one doctor cared? That’s a story I’d rather read.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO