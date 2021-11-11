Marlon Vera wants Merab Dvalishvili or Cory Sandhagen next after UFC 268 victory

The UFC’s official rankings have been updated following this past Saturday’s UFC 268 card, and Marlon Vera was one of the biggest winners. Vera was one of the stars of the night as he knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round of their main card bantamweight bout for the biggest win of his MMA career. Not only did Vera get the biggest win of his career and score a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night,” but he also saw himself make a big leap in the UFC rankings. Following his win over Edgar, Vera moved from No. 13 at bantamweight up to No. 11. That might not seem like a huge move, but when you look at how deep and stacked the UFC bantamweight division is, the fact Vera is this close to the top-10 now is actually extremely impressive. As for Edgar, he dropped down all the way to No. 12 in the division with the defeat.

