UFC

Marlon Vera wants Merab Dvalishvili or Cory Sandhagen next after UFC 268 victory

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlon “Chito” Vera is suddenly in the position to call the shots. He’s riding a huge victory over former champion Frankie Edgar where he saw the champion KO’d via a massive front kick that went viral. Now, just a few days removed from that stunner, he’s calling for his next...

firstsportz.com

UFC 268: Marlon Vera ends Frankie Edgar with a brutal front kick to the face

After two back-to-back possible fights of the night contenders at UFC 268, it was time for the bantamweight contest between Frankie Edgar (24-9-1 MMA, 18-9-1 UFC) and Marlon Vera (19-7-1 MMA, 11-6 UFC). Vera was coming off from a victory, and the former lightweight champion Edgar was coming off from a loss, it was an important fight for both of them, and they fought accordingly.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Cory Sandhagen Reflects On Loss Vs. Petr Yan, A ‘Hell Of A Fight’

Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan shared the octagon for the interim bantamweight title in the co-main event at UFC 267. It was one of the most exhilarating fights of the event, and that’s why UFC gave both fighters an extra $50,000 for Fight of the Night. But Sandhagen’s priority was...
UFC
USA Today

Marlon Vera: 'Shocking' win over ex-champ Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 would lead to title contention

NEW YORK – Marlon Vera is looking to do something spectacular against Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. Vera (17-7-1 MMA, 11-6 UFC) gets another opportunity to take out a former UFC champion Saturday when he meets Edgar (24-9-1 MMA, 18-9-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout on the pay-per-view main card at Madison Square Garden. Prelims air on ESPNNews and stream on ESPN+.
UFC
mmanews.com

Marlon Vera: Sean O’Malley ‘Can Go F—k Himself’

Marlon Vera has had enough of the dismissive comments of Sean O’Malley. One of the biggest wins to come in the career of “Chito” Vera was also his most controversial. When taking on “Suga'” Sean O’Malley at UFC 252, last August, he got a TKO after a leg kick numbed the nerves in O’Malley’s ankle, leading to him falling to the ground and succumbing to ground and pound from the Ecudorian.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 268 card: Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight veterans Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera will go to war this weekend (Sat., Nov. 6, 2021) at UFC 268 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Glover Teixeira may have turned back the clock just a few nights ago, but the lighter...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Wife of Frankie Edgar reacts after husband suffers KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 268

The wife of former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar reacted following his brutal KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 268. Edgar was knocked out in the third round of his bantamweight fight against Vera on Saturday night at UFC 268. For Edgar, this was his second straight loss by knockout following a flying knee KO to Cory Sandhagen earlier this year. Given that he is now 40 years old and appears to be less durable than he once was, there have been suggestions that Edgar could even opt to hang up his gloves and retire following this latest KO loss to Vera. After all, it was a tough loss for Edgar, and a tough one for his family to witness.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
ufc.com

Marlon Vera Must Stay Sharp Against Frankie Edgar

Marlon Vera isn’t angry anymore. That wasn’t the case in June when he engaged in a rematch with England’s Davey Grant. It was nothing personal against Grant; Vera was angry at himself. “Going into that fight, I was mad,” he said. “I was pissed off at myself, no fingers pointing...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC 267 ‘Fight Motion’ features knockouts, Khamzat Chimaev, Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen classic

UFC 267 is the latest pay-per-view event to get slow-mo treatment for the promotion’s “Fight Motion” series. The video features several exciting knockouts delivered this past Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, along with Khamzat Chimaev’s return, the instant classic between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title, and Glover Teixeira’s title triumph.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Marlon Vera Doesn’t Like ‘F—ked Up’ Viral Photo Of Frankie Edgar Kick

Over the weekend, Marlon Vera got the biggest win of his career by TKOing former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar. He was happy that the fight did not end quickly though. “Chito” Vera had to bounce back after a tough first round, in his bout with Edgar. He got taken down and controlled, before returning to win the second, and get a TKO win in the third round.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 268 results and video: Vera KO’s Edgar with front kick, Burgos gets the best of Quarantillo

The UFC 268 main card rolls right along with the promotion’s #13 ranked bantamweight, Marlon Vera, knocking out the #8 ranked, Frankie Edgar, with a devastating front kick in the third round. Edgar found success in the opening act with his ground game, but Chito started to stuff the takedowns, and then began stinging the UFC’s former light weight champ with strikes. Vera was stalking Frankie in the final frame, and then as soon as the moment for the front kick presented itself, Chito made the most of it. Vera has now won three of his last four, and positions himself a lot closer to the top-5.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Marlon Vera reveals who he wants next after Frankie Edgar knockout

Marlon Vera is coming off of a big front kick knockout over Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. The kick was highly regarded as a top finish and it has propelled Vera to new heights. Now Marlon Vera is in a position where he can call out other UFC bantamweight and fight who he wants. He has two different names in mind.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Marlon Vera reacts to viral picture of Frankie Edgar knockout

Marlon Vera scored a huge front kick knockout over Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. The moment created a viral picture of the impact. Marlon Vera went on The MMA Hour and discussed the win as well as the picture. Believe it or not, the UFC bantamweight was not a fan of the picture.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 268 rankings update: Marlon Vera and Nassourdine Imavov make big leap up rankings

The UFC’s official rankings have been updated following this past Saturday’s UFC 268 card, and Marlon Vera was one of the biggest winners. Vera was one of the stars of the night as he knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round of their main card bantamweight bout for the biggest win of his MMA career. Not only did Vera get the biggest win of his career and score a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night,” but he also saw himself make a big leap in the UFC rankings. Following his win over Edgar, Vera moved from No. 13 at bantamweight up to No. 11. That might not seem like a huge move, but when you look at how deep and stacked the UFC bantamweight division is, the fact Vera is this close to the top-10 now is actually extremely impressive. As for Edgar, he dropped down all the way to No. 12 in the division with the defeat.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Frankie Edgar believes referee stopped fight too early against Marlon Vera at UFC 268

UFC bantamweight contender Frankie Edgar believes that the referee stopped his fight too early against Marlon Vera at UFC 268. Edgar suffered a brutal third-round knockout loss when Vera connected on a brutal front kick to the jaw that sat Edgar down to the mat. However, when speaking on the Champ and The Tramp podcast, Edgar admitted that he feels referee Todd Anderson stopped the fight too early. As far as Edgar goes, he was still in the fight, and when he looks at some of the other fights at UFC 268 that weren’t stopped, he was unhappy the referee did so.
UFC

