Cell Phones

Google Pixel 6 might still get face unlock

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbVYa_0ctMdRlW00

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might be in line to receive a face unlock system after all, according to recently revealed information.

It was something of a surprise when the Pixel 6 line launched without the ability to authenticate using your face. Various of the many leaks leading up to the release pointed to facial biometric authentication being part of the package, only for Google to cut it from the final Pixel 6 products.

According to information dug up by XDA-developers, this was indeed an intended feature, but Google opted to cut it at the final moment.

As the tweet points out, Google made a late code change to a Pixel 6 config file suggesting that it wasn’t happy with the face unlock feature, code-named ‘Tuscany’, specifically with regards to its impact on battery life. Which, as anyone who read our Pixel 6 Pro review will know, isn’t too hot anyway.

We’re not sure if Google ever got this feature to an acceptable state ahead of launch, but the timing of this mention and the lack of the feature at launch suggests that it didn’t.

However, as XDA-Developers points out, the fact that such code still exists and hasn’t simply been erased from existence offers a glimmer of hope. It might just be that Face Unlock makes its way to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in a future update.

We recently saw the Adaptive Sound feature start to make its way to Google’s latest phones without so much as an official announcement. The Pixel 6 is clearly a work in progress.

Related
Trusted Reviews

Apple makes huge u-turn on iPhone 13 screen repairs

Apple will allow iPhone 13 owners to use third-party screen replacement services, following a backlash from users who learned doing so would prevent Face ID from working. A forthcoming software update will make it possible to replace the display without having to transfer over a control chip from the display being swapped out.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will get one more update in 2022

Any owners of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL should be on the lookout for an update next year, though it seems it could be the last. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both came out in 2018, with the latest Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, taking the spotlight, and seemingly taking all the updates as well.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

People are willing to pay a LOT for a USB-C iPhone

The rumour mill has been churning for years with speculation Apple will abandon Lightning port for the new industry standard USB-C tech, but until now the company has resisted ditching its proprietary solution. However, given a modified iPhone X with a functioning (and quite tidy looking) USB-C port is currently...
CELL PHONES
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
#Google Pixel#Tuscany#Xda Developers#Xda
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Hack Text Messages via SMS Tracker Apps

Modern technology has given us easy ways to spy on others’ online activity. Whether you want to know more about your loved one, your children, or undiligent workers, there are ways to gain access to their correspondence through spying apps. The layout of these spying programs is always intuitive, so it won't take you hours to understand how such software is supposed to be operated. Not all of the products available are of decent quality and rich functionality, and sometimes there are even fraudulent programs at high prices that are non-performing.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Phone Without Power Button (Android and iPhone)

You may believe that pressing the power button on your phone is required to turn it off. But what if you accidentally break it or don’t have access to it? Is it possible to turn off your phone without the power button?. Turns out, you can. We’ve compiled a few...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Get Magic Eraser on Almost Any Google Pixel Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
d1softballnews.com

Order a trade-in Pixel 6, get the 6 Pro, and that’s okay for Google

It is a curious story that happened to a redditor, one of those that you would like to have happened to you. Imagine in fact ordering a Pixel 6 through barter of your smartphone. In theory, the courier (FedEx in this case) was supposed to arrive with the Pixel 6 and a package with which to return the old phone, but in practice it did not happen.
CELL PHONES
gamepolar.com

Google’s Foldable Pixel to Arrive in 2022, however Will Get a Downgrade within the Digital camera Division

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Professional have been the one flagships Google was going to announce in 2021, that means that probabilities of seeing a foldable Pixel in 2021 are slim to none. Fortuitously, that’s not to say that the corporate is delaying its first try at a foldable flagship, it’s simply that you’ll have to wait a short while longer and bear with a couple of compromises. In line with the newest proof, the upcoming handset may function an inferior digicam setup in comparison with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Professional.
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

Google’s rumored foldable Pixel might have older cameras than the Pixel 6

After working on prototypes , Google reportedly plans to release a foldable Pixel in 2022. According to 9to5Google’s deep dive into the current Google Camera APK, the phone is codenamed Pipit. While there aren’t many concrete details about what the foldable looks like or how it functions, the APK offered some insights into the Pipit’s camera setup.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Google's foldable Pixel expected 2022, with Pixel 5 main camera

(Pocket-lint) - Google is rumoured to be working on a foldable Pixel smartphone and the most recent report claims it will be arriving in 2022 and feature the Pixel 5's main camera. According to 9to5Google, files associated with the latest release of the Google Camera app suggest the foldable Pixel...
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

The Google Pixel 6 doesn’t charge as quickly as you might expect

Did you buy a Google Pixel 6 hoping that (optional) 30W charger would top up your phone in a hurry? You might need to temper your expectations. Android Authority tests suggest the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro doesn’t come close to hitting that 30W ceiling. In practice, the charger topped out at 22W — not much better than the 18W charger from the Pixel 5.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Googles Pixel foldable will reportedly feature Pixel 5-like camera array

Unfortunately, it looks like Google’s foldable Pixel smartphone that’s rumoured to launch in 2022 will lack the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s high-end cameras. The upcoming foldable Pixel, codenamed ‘Pippit,’ will feature the Pixel 5’s 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor, instead of the 50-megapixel primary shooter included in 2021’s Google phones. 9to5Google’s APK insight team discovered this information through Google’s Camera app.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

