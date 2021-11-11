CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK museum and heritage sites commemorate Armistice Day

By Rachel Mackay
blooloop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of cancelled commemorative events, museums and heritage sites across the country are preparing touching and creative ways to remember the fallen this November. 2020 was an important year for remembrance in the UK, marking 75 years since VE Day. However, the summer saw scores of cancelled events and...

blooloop.com

blooloop.com

A pivotal moment: the Natural History Museum at COP26 and beyond

London’s Natural History Museum is on a new mission to create advocates for the planet. Recently, leaders, activists, and decision-makers from around the world convened in Glasgow for COP26, and we spoke to the museum to find out more about its new strategy and the different ways that it has been getting involved in this pivotal event.
MUSEUMS
Shropshire Star

Nation to remember war dead on Armistice Day

People are encouraged to fall silent at 11am and remember those who lost their lives. Britain will fall silent on Thursday in remembrance of the nation’s war dead. Armistice Day was disrupted last year and many remembered the nation’s war dead from their homes as they were encouraged to stay there to stop the spread of coronavirus.
FESTIVAL
BBC

Armistice Day: UK gathers for remembrance of deaths in military conflicts

The UK has come together for Armistice Day, a year after ceremonies were disrupted by the pandemic. The Duchess of Cornwall laid a cross amid the poppies at the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey. And delegates at the COP26 summit in Glasgow stopped to observe a two-minute silence at...
WORLD
The Independent

Royal British Legion suspends sales of ‘Pull The Pin’ commemorative rum on Armistice Day

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has removed from sale a “Pull The Pin”-branded bottle of rum designed to commemorate its 100-year anniversary, following complaints.On Armistice Day, the military charity said it would review the availability of the centenary-themed drink, which features a lid with a grenade-style ring-and-pin design.Millions of people around the UK fell silent at 11am on Thursday to mark the sacrifices of people who have died in war.Shortly afterward, RBL tweeted that it would suspend sales of its anniversary rum bottles, saying in a statement: “Following a number of complaints, we are undertaking a review of the Pull...
Shropshire Star

UK honours the fallen in silent tribute on Armistice Day

A two-minute silence took place at 11am. The nation has fallen silent to honour those who lost their lives in conflict. A two-minute silence took place across the country at 11am, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919. Each year, the...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

When is Remembrance Sunday 2021? Date of Armistice Day in the UK this year

Services are set to take place across the UK in November 2021 to remember the war dead from the two world wars. A minute's silence will be held on both Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Sunday to remember those who gave their lives during the two early 20th century conflicts - with memorial services taking place across the country and many wearing poppies to show their respects - with the red poppy supporting the Royal British Legion being the most common.
U.K.
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Armistice celebration

Hostilities of the First World War ended on Nov. 11, 1918, at the 11th hour. A war that was thought to only take months to conclude lasted more than four years. When the word spread here many took to the streets in parades of celebration and, no doubt, relief. Soldiers still training at Niagara Camp, mostly from Poland, joined in the festivities. You can notice a makeshift jail in the centre of the parade with many dressed up in various costumes, including one as the Kaiser. Signs say things such as "Burn the Kaiser" and "Can’t get to Paris, Bound for Hell." This photograph of the armistice celebrations was taken from the north side of Queen Street, near King. Although it didn’t exist then, the clock tower would be built just to the right of this photo. The buildings in the background from the right are the current LCBO, the Owl and the Pussycat, other small shops and the old fire hall building as well. As you walk by the clock tower this week, you can imagine the jubilation felt by many who couldn’t wait to have their family members home safe. Remember those who fought for us back then and those who have since defended our borders and our values. If you get the opportunity, visit the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum on Castlereagh Street and see our tribute to veterans through a poppy display. Donations to the Legion can be made inside.
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Watch live as Armistice Day marked across the UK with two-minute silence

Watch live as Remembrance Day is observed across the UK. While wearing bright red poppies, Britain will honour the lives lost in service of the country and give thanks to the Armed Forces of Britain and the Commonwealth. The National Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph on...
U.K.
blooloop.com

Hong Kong’s M+ museum opens to public in West Kowloon

M+, billed as Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture, has opened to the public in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District. Dedicated to collecting and showcasing visual art, design, architecture and moving image, M+ is one of the world’s largest museums for modern and contemporary visual culture. The...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Armistice Day: Scotland pauses to pay respects

People across Scotland have fallen silent to commemorate those who have died in military conflicts. A two-minute silence is held every year on 11 November at 11:00 GMT to mark the end of World War One in 1918. The silence is held then because the end of hostilities between Germany...
WORLD
propertyindustryeye.com

Agency unveils fantastic Armistice Day window displays

Dawsons estate agents, which covers Swansea and south Wales, unveiled fantastic window displays across its offices yesterday to pay tribute to members of the Armed Forces on Armistice Day. The day honours the sacrifices made by all those who served in World War One, and reminds all generations to remember...
U.K.
BBC

In pictures: Armistice Day marked at Alrewas Arboretum

A service of remembrance has taken place at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day. Hundreds of people, including veterans from past conflicts, attended the service, at the Armed Forces Memorial at the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were among those who observed a...
CELEBRATIONS
Shropshire Star

Armistice Day marked in Belfast and Dublin

One of the largest gatherings in Ireland took place at Belfast City Hall. Armistice Day has been marked with acts of remembrance across Ireland. One of the largest gatherings took place at Belfast City Hall led by the Royal British Legion where the Deputy Lord Mayor Tom Haire and High Sheriff Michael Long were part of a delegation at the Garden of Remembrance.
EUROPE
