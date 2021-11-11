CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano boutique Griffin & Grace prepares to move to larger suite in same shopping center

By Olivia Lueckemeyer
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Griffin & Grace plans to relocate in mid-November to a larger suite in the same shopping center. The boutique offers affordable and trendy...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crepe Delicious makes Texas debut in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

Crepe Delicious, a Canada-based crepery, opened its first Texas location at Stonebriar Centre on Nov. 3. The crepe kiosk offers salty, savory, sweet and breakfast crepes as well as coffee, smoothies and gelato. Some of the most popular crepes include the New York Cheesecake and California Chicken. The kiosk is located near Madison Reed and Sunglass Hut on the first floor. 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. 214-578-4237. www.crepedelicious.com.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Planet Fitness coming to Keller Parkway in spring 2022

A Planet Fitness location is coming to Keller at 1610 Keller Parkway in spring 2022, according to Planet Fitness’ website. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the $1.2 million construction will begin Jan. 1 and is expected to be finished April 17. Planet Fitness offers two memberships for users, and both provide free fitness training, according to the website. The gym franchise has over 2,300 locations in all 50 states as well as in Canada, Australia and Latin America. 844-880-7180. www.planetfitness.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Embroidery store Bling It Boutique to relocate within Colleyville

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Bling It Boutique, an embroidery store in Colleyville, is relocating to 1009 Cheek-Sparger Road, Ste. 120. The new storefront will open Dec. 1. The boutique offers custom embroidery, rhinestone apparel, team spirit gear and more. The store remains open at its current location at 3811 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. B, and will close for Thanksgiving. It will reopen after the holiday at its new location. 817-398-4046. www.blingitboutiquetx.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: McKinney's Third Monday Trade Days to close after December market; headway made on Plano commercial projects and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 15. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 11-12. Dallas-Fort Worth. Third Monday Trade Days, located at 4550 W. University Drive, McKinney, is set to permanently close following its final...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Plano, TX
City
Parker, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
Plano, TX
Business
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: New plans in the works for land where defunct Wade Park project sits in Frisco; 5 business updates to know in Katy and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 16. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 14-15. Dallas-Fort Worth. A community comprised of multifamily units, several parks, new retail and open space is in the works for the...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Turning Pointe Dance Studio in Flower Mound fueled by growth

As a 10-year-old with one year of dance lessons behind her, Amy Houston decided that when she grew up, she wanted to own her own dance studio. Houston went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in theatre and dance, with a concentration in business in 2001 from the University of Texas at Austin. In May 2005, she opened Turning Pointe Dance Studio in Bartonville Town Center.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Twisted Root Burger Co. sets opening date for new Plano location

Twisted Root Burger Co. plans to open a new location Nov. 22 at 1212 14th St., Plano. The chain from Local Favorite Restaurants specializes in customizable burgers that feature half-pound beef patties with toppings made in house. Chief Restaurant Operator Steve Chambers said the brand regularly offers specialty burgers made with meats such as elk or buffalo throughout the year.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Scooter's Coffee planning to construct drive-thru shop in Lewisville

A new 752-square-foot Scooter’s Coffee location will be built with drive-thru service at 1165 S. SH 121 in Lewisville. On Nov. 15, Lewisville City Council approved alternative standards for the project, which is located at Lakeland Plaza near I-35E. Based on the proposal, a 6-foot sidewalk and canopy trees will be placed at the front of the shop along SH 121 Business rather than to the west and south of the building.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Women's boutique Ascot & Hart offering expanded retail area in new Richardson location

Women’s clothing and accessories boutique Ascot & Hart relocated in August to 1002 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 351, Richardson. The 4,500-square-foot space allows the business to offer customers an expanded retail store in addition to housing the company’s offices and online distribution processes. Ascot & Hart was formerly located at 526 N. Interurban St., Ste. A, Richardson. The store offers a curated mix of new and vintage clothing and accessories as well as home and beauty products. Ascot & Hart was founded by Jennifer Coleman and Laura Wiertzema in 2012. Coleman and Wiertzema also founded the Instagram accounts Target Does It Again and Costco Does It Again, both of which have more than 1 million followers. www.ascotandhart.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Inspiration Co. relocates inside Frisco's Stonebriar Centre mall

The Inspiration Co., a jewelry store, relocated inside of Stonebriar Centre mall at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The store was previously on the second floor near the food court. As of September, it is on the first floor near Bath & Body Works. The Inspiration Co. sells jewelry with Bible verses and other uplifting phrases in both English and Spanish. 954-908-0312. www.inspirationco.com.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Las Palapas officially open for full dine-in services in Keller

Las Palapas, a San Antonio-based Mexican restaurant, opened Nov. 15 at 455 Keller Parkway in Keller, according to a Las Palapas spokesperson. The restaurant held soft openings Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 10-12 with drive-thru services only. However, patrons can now dine in, the spokesperson said. Las Palapas offers a variety of breakfast tacos and plates in addition to soups, salads, burritos, enchiladas and more. 682-334-4203. www.laspalapas.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD to install new playground at Aldridge Elementary as pilot for further school updates

Plano ISD intends to install a new shaded playground at Aldridge Elementary School as the first step in a plan to update student play areas at four elementary campuses. The $213,000 cost of the new playground includes $95,500 for the structure and its installation, $49,500 for a fabric shade structure and its installation, $54,000 for artificial turf and $14,000 for concrete borders, according to a presentation to the PISD board of trustees Nov. 16. Chief Financial Officer Randy McDowell said funds from the district's 2016 bond will be used to pay for the new playground.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rosita's Tex-Mex & Cantina in Frisco closes

Rosita's Tex-Mex & Cantina is closed at 7151 Preston Road, Ste. 451D, Frisco. For-lease signs from Venture Commercial Real Estate are posted around the building, and the restaurant’s phone number is no longer active. The restaurant served breakfast, lunch and various alcoholic beverages. 469-294-0077. www.rositastexmexcantina.com. Matt Payne reports on Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Monday Trade Days to close after December market in McKinney

Third Monday Trade Days, located at 4550 W. University Drive, McKinney, is set to permanently close following its final operating weekend Dec. 17-19. Third Monday Trade Days advertises itself as one of the oldest and largest monthly trade days in North Texas, with roots that trace back to the countywide market that operated in the 1870s in McKinney. Third Monday Trade Days is located in the historic Buckner Community, which was the first county seat of Collin County, the website states.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Project X: New plans in the works for land where defunct Wade Park project sits in Frisco

A community comprised of multifamily units, several parks, new retail and open space is in the works for the land where Frisco’s infamous hole in the ground sits. Developer JVP Management and architecture firm Torti Gallas + Partners presented early plans on Nov. 15 for Project X. Project X is the placeholder name of a 112-acre proposed development to replace the failed Wade Park project off the Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon Road. Plans for the project were shared at a joint meeting with Frisco City Council and its Planning and Zoning Commission.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy