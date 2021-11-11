Plano boutique Griffin & Grace prepares to move to larger suite in same shopping center

Women’s clothing and accessories boutique Ascot & Hart relocated in August to 1002 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 351, Richardson. The 4,500-square-foot space allows the business to offer customers an expanded retail store in addition to housing the company’s offices and online distribution processes. Ascot & Hart was formerly located at 526 N. Interurban St., Ste. A, Richardson. The store offers a curated mix of new and vintage clothing and accessories as well as home and beauty products. Ascot & Hart was founded by Jennifer Coleman and Laura Wiertzema in 2012. Coleman and Wiertzema also founded the Instagram accounts Target Does It Again and Costco Does It Again, both of which have more than 1 million followers. www.ascotandhart.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO