Marcus Rashford has hit out at a headteacher that told parents their children would not be fed at lunch if they are more than a penny in debt to the school. In a letter to parents from Neil Foden, the strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, in Penygroes, Gwynedd, parents were told the school cook had been instructed “not give food to any child from 22 November” if they still had a debt to the school. The letter read: “I was very surprised to learn at the end of the last half term that there was an unexpected deficit...

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO