Show Your Appreciation to Veterans Today

Scores of Army ROTC cadets, student veterans, faculty and staff gathered to honor the service and sacrifice of Cal State Fullerton’s military veterans. “This flag raising and this year’s Veteran & Military Appreciation Month are the next steps in a process toward the post-pandemic future,” said Cameron Cook, director of Cal State Fullerton’s Veterans Resource Center. “Flag raisings can be solemn occasions, to recognize and pay respects to those who have been lost. This year’s ceremony is still that, not only for those we lost in uniform and service, but also those taken over the last two years by the pandemic. But flag raisings can also be a celebration, a sign of victory, the final step of a long war, hard-fought, but ultimately won. Although this conflict is far from over, we can say that we have overcome many battles over the past two years and this day is a testament to that.
Comments / 0