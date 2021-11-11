CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Show Your Appreciation to Veterans Today

By Florida Sportsman
floridasportsman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, in celebration of Veterans Day, Florida Sportsman joins the rest of the nation in honoring all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Today, in celebration of Veterans Day, Florida Sportsman...

www.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sturgis Journal

Showing appreciation for Michigan’s military families

The freedoms we enjoy as Americans are protected and defended by the men and women in the military. They go above and beyond to secure our nation and protect the liberties we enjoy in our day-to-day lives. While it is important to remember to honor and thank those who answer...
MICHIGAN STATE
orange.nc.us

Aging Department to honor Veterans with appreciation breakfast

The Orange County Department on Aging invites veterans and their families to a Veterans Day Celebration Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 11. Join us for a FREE tailgate/drive-thru breakfast and patriotic music in honor of your contribution and service to the United States of America. Park your car and listen to patriotic music while you enjoy a delicious breakfast from Chick-fil-A, or drive by to receive your breakfast and our appreciation on the go. Participants will also receive a Veteran’s Day discount booklet.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
themadisonrecord.com

American Legion, Auxiliary host Veterans Appreciation Night

MADISON – Veterans Appreciation Night will continue the thoughts of Veterans Day into the evening on Nov. 11. Black Patch Distilling Co., a veteran-owned business at 500 Lanier Road in Madison, will host the event from 6 to 9 p.m. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend and enjoy great food, beverages and camaraderie among fellow veterans in the community.
MADISON, AL
theredstonerocket.com

General shows appreciation for Jersey City community

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – During a daylong Meet Your Army event in New Jersey, one of the Army’s most senior leaders shared his appreciation and encouragement with recruiters and future enlistees, business leaders, police officers, veterans and the clergy. Gen. Ed Daly, commander of Army Materiel Command, participated in a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
floridasportsman.com

Thursday Veterans Day

I hope my Nam brothers and all Veterans have a great Day. Morning; and to all our veterans, thank you for serving our great nation during war and peace!
FESTIVAL
brownwoodnews.com

Early to host annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

The Early Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The VFW are hosting our annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon. This is our way of saying THANK YOU to the many Veterans in our community. Lunch will be provided to our Veterans after the ceremony at the Memorial in Camp Bowie. from 11:30...
EARLY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Today#Veterans Day#Florida Sportsman
Hays Post

🎙 FHSU to celebrate veterans during Military Appreciation Week

Fort Hays State University is set to honor and celebrate active duty military and veterans during Military Appreciation Week Nov. 8-12. "I love the opportunity to say thank you to our military and of course, Veterans Day gives us the ability to do that, especially for those who are serving now," said Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason.
HAYS, KS
Mix 93.1

Dear Veterans, Thank You For Your Service–Today and Every Day

To all of our local heroes in Tyler, Longview, Jackson, Lindale, Kilgore, Hallsville, and all over East Texas--thank you for your service. Not just today. But every day. Every time I look at these photos of my grandfather Roy, I stop and ponder. I look at him at such a young age and try to imagine him on the days these photos were taken. My grandmother, too. Marjorie.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
The Dansville Online

Honoring service at the Wayland Veterans Appreciation Dinner

WAYLAND — It was a bittersweet night as the Legion gathered to remember those lost. The Wayland American Legion held a Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner on Nov. 13 for all the veterans in the area. Holy Family Parish Fr. John Gathenya gave the opening and closing prayers for the supper. The...
WAYLAND, NY
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale College Welcomes Veterans, Community Members to Military Appreciation Day

Hillsdale, Mich. — Hillsdale College welcomes veterans and community members to an open shoot at the John A. Halter Shooting Sports Education Center on Nov. 6. Veterans will receive free rounds of trap, skeet, 5-stand, Olympic bunker, or sporting clays. All others are welcome to shoot at the regular price. Shotguns, ammo, and expert instruction will be available on site. For more information, contact Rangemaster Bart Spieth at bspieth@hillsdale.edu or call 517-610-5593. All media must RSVP to Emily Stack Davis at PR@hillsdale.edu.
whmi.com

Theis To Host Veterans Appreciation Thanksgiving Dinner

Livingston County veterans are being invited to a free Thanksgiving appreciation dinner hosted by a local lawmaker. Republican State Senator Lana Theis announced that she’s hosting a Veterans Appreciation Thanksgiving dinner at 5pm on Tuesday, November 23rd at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Livingston County veterans will receive a free meal in appreciation for their service. Veterans may bring one guest and must RSVP online by 5pm November 19th. That link is provided. Space is said to be limited and seats will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Star-Herald

Community Christian School hosts Veterans Appreciation Chapel

In honor of Veterans, Community Christian School (CCS) students invited Veterans to a special chapel service to thank them for their service to our country. The Veterans appreciation chapel is an annual event the CCS staff and students look forward to. This year the school was able to hold the event in-person. The service was opened with students leading the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Christian Pledge of Allegiance. Students took turns reciting lines from the poem “Thank you, Veterans” by Margaret Cagle. After singing “Land of Liberty” and “God Bless America”. Veterans had the opportunity to introduce themselves and many of them thanked the students for honoring them. Veterans attending the service represented the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force and were grandparents, parents and family friends of CCS students.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
foxlexington.com

Lady Veterans Connect hosts inaugural appreciation gala in Lexington

The event was held at the downtown Hilton and was put on by the organization Lady Veterans Connect. The organization provides services to female veterans to prevent homelessness and has helped hundreds in Kentucky. It was part of the Kickoff to Valor Week ahead of Veteran’s Day this Thursday. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
thesetonian.com

Listicle: 5 ways to show appreciation this November

With Thanksgiving approaching, Seton Hall University students shared how they show appreciation for their loved ones throughout the month of November and during the holiday season. Forgetting Sibling Rivalry. Sam Dispenza, a freshman finance major, said he shows his thanks by spending time with his friends and family. “With my...
KRGV

Budweiser, L&F Distributors to host Veterans Day Appreciation BBQ

Budweiser, in partnership with L&F Distributors, will host a Veterans Day Appreciation BBQ with free food and drinks for local veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the L&F Distributors warehouse, located at 3900 North McColl Road in McAllen. Free BBQ plates and other refreshments will be provided for veterans who show a military ID.
MCALLEN, TX
fullerton.edu

Honoring CSUF Veterans: Flag Raising Kicks off Campus Appreciation Month

Scores of Army ROTC cadets, student veterans, faculty and staff gathered to honor the service and sacrifice of Cal State Fullerton’s military veterans. “This flag raising and this year’s Veteran & Military Appreciation Month are the next steps in a process toward the post-pandemic future,” said Cameron Cook, director of Cal State Fullerton’s Veterans Resource Center. “Flag raisings can be solemn occasions, to recognize and pay respects to those who have been lost. This year’s ceremony is still that, not only for those we lost in uniform and service, but also those taken over the last two years by the pandemic. But flag raisings can also be a celebration, a sign of victory, the final step of a long war, hard-fought, but ultimately won. Although this conflict is far from over, we can say that we have overcome many battles over the past two years and this day is a testament to that.
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy