CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Hong Kong's M+ museum opens amid censorship controversy

By The Associated Press
Denver Channel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong’s swanky new M+ museum is Asia’s largest gallery with a billion-dollar collection set to open on Friday. The museum boasts 183,000 square feet of space, 33 galleries and over 6,400 works in its collection that range...

www.thedenverchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday they seized a total of over 4,000 pounds of live lobsters and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland China, months after Beijing restricted imports of the crustaceans from Australia as tensions escalated between the two countries. Hong Kong...
CHINA
AFP

Rapper defends China satire 'Fragile' as views hit 30m

A rapper who penned a viral Mandarin pop song poking fun at Chinese nationalists said Monday he had no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing as his track hit more than 30 million views on YouTube. Released last month, 'Fragile' by Malaysian rapper Namewee, featuring Australian singer Kimberley Chen, has become a viral sensation across Asia and beyond despite being scrubbed by censors in mainland China. The track masquerades as a saccharine love song but is littered with digs towards "little pinks" -- a term for China's online army of nationalist commenters -- as well as Beijing's authoritarian government. "I never limit myself or impose self-censorship," Namewee told reporters in Taipei as he and Chen sipped champagne to toast their track's 30 million views milestone.
CELEBRITIES
Birmingham Star

Hong Kong approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Hong Kong [Hong Kong], November 10 (ANI): Hong Kong has recognised Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on its approved COVID-19 vaccine list. With this, as many as 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield. Both of these COVID-19 vaccines have also received emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
HEALTH
AFP

900 kg of live lobsters seized in Hong Kong

Hong Kong customs officers seized nearly 900 kilograms of live lobsters on a speedboat on Monday night, as authorities step up a crackdown on the smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into mainland China. On Monday night, 890 kilograms of live lobsters and about 930 kilograms of sea cucumbers were found on a double-engined speedboat trying to leave harbour on the south of Hong Kong Island under cover of darkness, according to Lui Siu-fai, a divisional commander with the city's customs department.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WNCY

Hong Kong opens new modern art museum under national security cloud

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A senior Hong Kong cultural official said on Thursday that freedom of expression was not above a China-imposed national security law, on the eve of the opening of a contemporary art museum intended to put the city on the global cultural map. The multi-billion dollar M+,...
ENTERTAINMENT
designboom.com

herzog & de meuron's M+ musem in hong kong finally opens to the public

ASIA’S FIRST GLOBAL MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY VISUAL CULTURE. following the completion of the building earlier this year, herzog & de meuron’s M+ museum in hong kong opens today friday 12 november 2021 to the public. dubbed as asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture, the opening consists of three weekends of celebratory programs for visitors to enjoy.
MUSEUMS
IBTimes

In A Changing City, A Glitzy Hong Kong Gallery Grapples With Censorship

Between glass and soaring concrete walls, Hong Kongers queued for the opening of the much-anticipated multimillion-dollar art museum M+, a project bedevilled by delays, spiralling costs, and now the spectre of censorship. The Kowloon gallery -- built directly above a major train tunnel that for weeks ferried thousands to the...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Hong Kong’s M+ Museum Finally Opens Its Doors After Years of Anticipation

The official launch of the M+ museum has been the talk of the town in Hong Kong this month—and for more than a decade, really. Now, the museum has finally opened its doors, welcoming the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, after a series of construction delays over the years. Quarantine policies will likely prevent many international tourists from visiting in person in the near term, so the museum is aiming to attract local residents during its first year by way of giving them free admission. All eyes are on this art institution to witness how it navigates the “new normal”...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ai Weiwei
blooloop.com

Hong Kong’s M+ museum opens to public in West Kowloon

M+, billed as Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture, has opened to the public in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District. Dedicated to collecting and showcasing visual art, design, architecture and moving image, M+ is one of the world’s largest museums for modern and contemporary visual culture. The...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Hong Kong apartment sells for $82.2m, making it Asia’s most expensive

An apartment in one of Hong Kong’s most upscale luxury properties has sold for HK$640m (£61.2m or $82.2m), making it Asia’s most expensive in terms of price per square foot.Developers Wharf Holdings Limited and Nan Fung Development Limited sold the apartment in the Mount Nicholson development for a price that works out at HK$140,800 (£13,471) per square foot. The apartment is 4,544 square feet (442 square metres) and comes with three parking spaces.Mount Nicholson is one of the most sought-after ultra-luxury developments in Hong Kong and is located at The Peak, a luxury residential area with panoramic views across the...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Hong Kong’s M+ is billed as Asia’s ‘first global museum’ of contemporary art—but COVID restrictions and censorship imperil its mission

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. At a Thursday morning preview of Hong Kong’s eagerly anticipated M+ museum, the chairman of the district council overseeing the city’s landmark cultural project stood on a podium in the heart of the cavernous contemporary art gallery and delivered a striking contradiction.
VISUAL ART
Washington Post

In Hong Kong’s striking new museum, art is not ‘above the law’

HONG KONG — More than a decade ago, visual artist Kacey Wong built a tiny home out of wood, aluminum, tires and plastic barrels and paddled it away in the ocean as a comment on Hong Kong’s unaffordable, cramped living quarters and eye-watering mortgages. Wong recently made his way out...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Hong Kong#Beijing#M Museum#The Museum Of Modern Art#Legislative Council#Chinese
seattlepi.com

Hong Kong's M+ Museum Opens With Spotlight on Local Pop Culture

Collective memories of Hong Kong cinema and pop culture have a major role to play at the newly opened M+ museum of contemporary visual culture, which is received tens of thousands of visitors on its opening weekend despite the city’s changing political landscape. While much emphasis and media spotlight have...
ENTERTAINMENT
simpleflying.com

Pilots Are Being Moved From Hong Kong Amid Strict Quarantine Rules

Pilots are being relocated out of Hong Kong due to the city’s strict COVID-19 measures. Cathay Pacific is considering moving its pilots out of the city for several months, while FedEx has already closed down its crew base in Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific recently had to quarantine 130 of its pilots for 21 days.
WORLD
AFP

Tiananmen vigil leader invokes Gandhi at Hong Kong sentencing

A leading Hong Kong democracy activist facing jail invoked Mahatma Gandhi's civil disobedience campaign in court on Wednesday as he gave a defiant speech defending his decision to take part in a banned Tiananmen vigil. Lee Cheuk-yan is one of eight pro-democracy figures on trial for joining a vigil last year which had been banned by Hong Kong police for the first time in 31 years, citing the coronavirus and security fears. Five defendants, including Lee, have pleaded guilty to joining an "unauthorised assembly". At Wednesday's sentencing hearing Lee stood to deliver an emotional statement in which he compared Hong Kong's democracy movement to India's struggle for freedom from colonial Britain.
INDIA
pymnts

Hong Kong FPS Averages $667.9M in Daily Transaction Volume

Three years after its launch, Hong Kong’s Faster Payment System (FPS) has reached nearly 750,000 daily transactions with a total volume of 5.2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($667.9 million), according to a report from the South China Morning Post. During a discussion at the 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week conference,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

China claims Biden denounced 'Taiwan independence,' but warns US is 'playing with fire'

China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
FOREIGN POLICY
Variety

Taiwan Remakes its Music Image With Midem Partnership

It would be unfair to say that Taiwanese music has an image problem. Contemporary music from the island has a strong history and is well-regarded by those who know it. Rather, it has been outshone by bigger forces such as K-pop and the gravitational pull of the massive mainland Chinese music market. The Taiwan government is trying to set that right with a series of initiatives at this week’s wholly-digital edition of Midem, the long-running music industry convention that normally operates in physical form from Cannes, France. Robin Lee, previous head of Taiwan’s IFPI, a decade ago claimed that 80% of Chinese-language pop...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy