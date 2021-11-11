Hong Kong's M+ museum opens amid censorship controversy

It would be unfair to say that Taiwanese music has an image problem. Contemporary music from the island has a strong history and is well-regarded by those who know it.
Rather, it has been outshone by bigger forces such as K-pop and the gravitational pull of the massive mainland Chinese music market.
The Taiwan government is trying to set that right with a series of initiatives at this week’s wholly-digital edition of Midem, the long-running music industry convention that normally operates in physical form from Cannes, France.
Robin Lee, previous head of Taiwan’s IFPI, a decade ago claimed that 80% of Chinese-language pop...
Comments / 0