Germany's Scholz says COVID vaccination centers to be re-opened

 6 days ago
BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany's likely future chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday vaccination centers should be reopened across the country and more citizens encouraged to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus given the worrying rise in infections.

"The virus is still amongst us and threatening citizens' health," Scholz, the finance minister and chancellor candidate for the centre-left Social Democrats which came first in September's national election, said in a speech to the parliament.

German lawmakers are debating a new law providing a bundle of measures to tackle the country's fourth wave of coronavirus.

