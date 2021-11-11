CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Aeroflot responds to sanctions report, denies flying migrants to Belarus

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Polish soldiers patrol Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Ministry of Defence, November 11, 2021. MON/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian flag carrier Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) on Thursday denied any involvement in organising mass transportation of migrants to Belarus, responding to a news report that it could face EU sanctions over the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

"The information about Aeroflot's participation or assistance in the organisation of mass transportation of migrants to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is untrue," the company said in a statement.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the EU was discussing targeting Aeroflot as part of a new sanctions package.

Aeroflot shares were down 1.5% by 0922 GMT.

"Information about the threat of imposing sanctions may have a material negative impact on the operating and financial activities of the company, and its capitalization," the airline said.

"Aeroflot intends to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders in all possible legal ways, including the right to defend the interests of the company in court."

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

