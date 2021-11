COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash on the portion of Interstate 270 in Commerce City caused delays for morning traffic Tuesday. First responders were at the scene of the crash on eastbound I-270 at Vasquez Boulevard (US-6). According to Colorado Department of Transportation’s tweet, the eastbound left lane of I-270 was shut down at Vasquez Blvd before the crash was cleared. #I270 eastbound: Two left lanes closed due to a crash between US 6 and Exit 4 – CO 35; Quebec Street. https://t.co/2xoBDrbLdI — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 16, 2021 There is no further information at this time. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS)

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO