This Is When 'Fortnite's' New Naruto Skin Will Arrive in The Item Shop
"Naruto: Shippuden" will soon be crossing over with "Fortnite." Here is everything we know about the new cosmetics and when they will hit the item...www.newsweek.com
"Naruto: Shippuden" will soon be crossing over with "Fortnite." Here is everything we know about the new cosmetics and when they will hit the item...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0