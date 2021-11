The winter fixture period is one of great volume. Premier League teams that remain alive in multiple competitions play games every three or four days for a few weeks straight. While this has been a problem in the past, especially for Chelsea, the Blues possess one of the deepest squads in the world right now. The upcoming matches are relatively easy for Thomas Tuchel’s men. The schedule sprinkles in the occasional big six clash in between a number of winnable contests.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO