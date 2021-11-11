Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Pennsylvania Stacks Up

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 194,168,611 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, 61.3% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Pennsylvania is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Nov. 9, Pennsylvania has received about 22,011,800 vaccinations and administered about 82.8% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,593,811 confirmed cases of the virus in Pennsylvania as of Nov. 9 -- or 12,445 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,119 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).