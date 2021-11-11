CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Kansas Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0ctMUU5Y00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 194,168,611 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Kansas, 53.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Kansas appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Nov. 9, Kansas has received about 4,480,200 vaccinations and administered about 76.9% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 440,303 confirmed cases of the virus in Kansas as of Nov. 9 -- or 15,123 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,119 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 71.6% 756,788 17,126
2 Vermont 71.5% 447,859 6,161
3 Maine 71.5% 956,661 8,052
4 Connecticut 71.0% 2,536,633 11,335
5 Massachusetts 70.0% 4,832,962 12,481
6 New York 67.0% 13,087,967 13,257
7 New Jersey 66.6% 5,932,492 13,554
8 Maryland 66.4% 4,013,299 9,368
9 Washington D.C. 65.1% 445,765 9,467
10 Washington 64.7% 4,876,003 9,790
11 Virginia 63.8% 5,436,764 10,976
12 Oregon 63.7% 2,667,455 8,880
13 New Hampshire 63.5% 861,698 10,271
14 Colorado 62.8% 3,576,239 13,352
15 New Mexico 62.6% 1,311,937 13,493
16 Minnesota 61.9% 3,474,820 14,525
17 California 61.8% 24,447,383 12,481
18 Pennsylvania 61.3% 7,847,245 12,445
19 Delaware 60.9% 588,971 15,086
20 Illinois 60.7% 7,734,722 13,445
21 Florida 60.7% 12,929,870 17,189
22 Hawaii 59.9% 851,360 5,793
23 Wisconsin 58.8% 3,418,923 15,475
24 Nebraska 56.8% 1,095,373 14,994
25 Iowa 55.9% 1,765,362 15,665
26 Utah 55.1% 1,742,513 17,734
27 Arizona 54.4% 3,901,482 16,589
28 Texas 54.3% 15,588,676 14,788
29 Nevada 54.3% 1,647,401 15,000
30 Michigan 53.8% 5,377,840 13,102
31 North Carolina 53.8% 5,585,280 14,346
32 Kansas 53.7% 1,563,560 15,123
33 South Dakota 53.6% 472,663 17,795
34 Alaska 52.7% 388,302 18,554
35 Ohio 52.2% 6,102,837 13,450
36 Montana 51.3% 544,622 16,987
37 Kentucky 51.2% 2,285,766 16,807
38 South Carolina 51.1% 2,598,471 17,742
39 Oklahoma 50.8% 2,001,258 16,454
40 Indiana 50.4% 3,374,129 15,396
41 Missouri 50.2% 3,077,747 14,087
42 Georgia 49.2% 5,178,787 15,600
43 Tennessee 48.5% 3,286,161 19,006
44 Arkansas 48.5% 1,461,655 17,129
45 North Dakota 48.1% 365,337 19,977
46 Louisiana 47.9% 2,233,184 16,349
47 Mississippi 46.0% 1,374,832 16,961
48 Alabama 45.3% 2,214,496 17,109
49 Idaho 45.2% 792,860 16,891
50 Wyoming 44.6% 257,742 18,229
51 West Virginia 40.8% 736,848 15,404

