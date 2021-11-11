CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Water firms in England and Wales ordered to repay £67m over missed targets

By Jasper Jolly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWmPR_0ctMUDKR00
Thames Water Photograph: David Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

Water companies in England and Wales will be forced to repay a net £67m to customers after the regulator penalised them for missing performance targets.

Thames Water, the supplier to London and the Thames Valley, will have to pay back £53m to its customers, the biggest charge under the regulator Ofwat’s system of rewards and penalties. Southern Water, which runs services from Kent to Hampshire, will repay £46m, while South West Water will repay £15m.

Water companies hold a monopoly on supply in their areas, meaning customers are unable to switch to a competitor if they are dissatisfied with the service provided. Instead, the regulator has devised the system of penalties to ensure the companies, many of which are privately owned, have an incentive to invest rather than maximising dividend payments .

For instance, Thames Water was penalised for failing to stop sewers from flooding, for missing customer service targets, and for failing to generate enough renewable energy.

English water companies have handed more than £2bn a year on average to shareholders since they were privatised three decades ago, according to analysis for the Guardian last year .

Thames Water is owned by a series of investment funds, led by pension funds for Ontario retirees and UK academics as well as Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. Macquarie Asset Management, part of an Australian investment bank, bought a majority stake in Southern Water in August. South West Water is owned by Pennon Group, a FTSE 250-listed company.

The repayments will not be delivered directly to customers but rather will affect the amount that companies can charge during the 2022-23 financial year.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Ofwat said it had decided to defer incentive bonuses that would have added £44m and £323,000 to the bills of customers of Severn Trent Water and Portsmouth Water respectively.

The biggest outperformers were Severn Trent, the north-west of England provider United Utilities, which will be allowed to charge an extra £21m, and the east of England provider Anglian Water, at £12m.

Ofwat also said it would make determinations on company performance on water consumption targets at the end of the 2020-25 period, after the coronavirus pandemic played havoc with water usage patterns.

• This article was amended on 11 November 2021. The original headline and article referred to British water firms, but Ofwat only covers English and Welsh water firms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Up to 2.4m more taxpayers in debt to HMRC since early 2020, says watchdog

Tax debt is at more than double its pre-pandemic levels and up to 2.4 million more taxpayers are in debt to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), according to a spending watchdog.Staffing levels at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) are unlikely to be enough to manage the increased workload, with years of tax debts ahead which are potentially far higher than usual, the National Audit Office (NAO) said.As the UK emerges from the pandemic, HMRC will need to strike a balance between pursuing tax debt while allowing taxpayers time to recover their finances, it added.The taxman paused most debt collection activity as...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Water Companies#Water Services#Anglian Water#Uk#Thames Water Photograph#Ofwat#Southern Water#English#Australian#Pennon Group#Ftse#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk
The Independent

UK inflation rate 2021 - live: Price rises at highest in a decade at 4.2% amid fears over Covid recovery

Inflation in the UK climbed sharply to 4.2 per cent in October, its highest rate for almost a decade, driven by rising fuel and energy prices, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate at its December meeting.The cost of living, as measured by the Office for National Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, rose at its quickest rate since November 2011 last month. In October alone, it surged by 1.1 per cent, in large part due to higher energy costs for households.The ONS said soaring inflation was being caused by rising energy bills, fuel and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘No surprises’ for UK public finances from Cop26, say Treasury officials

The Treasury’s top official has reassured MPs that there were “no surprises” in the implications of Cop26 for the UK Government’s public finances.It comes after the global climate conference agreed to significantly increase funding to help poor countries cope with the effects of climate change and switch to clean energy.The two-week event also witnessed the prospect of a trillion-dollar-a-year fund from 2025, after a previous pledge for richer countries to provide 100 billion dollars a year by 2020 was missed.Speaking to MPs on the Public Accounts Committee Sir Tom Scholar, permanent secretary to the Treasury said commitments from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘Brutal’ time for hospitality as bars and restaurants close for lack of staff

A quarter of pubs, restaurants and hotels have been forced to shut up shop or close for part of the week because of the UK’s chronic staff shortage, new figures reveal.There are almost 200,000 vacant positions across the country, with fears the problem could worsen over the Christmas period as hospitality firms compete with retailers and delivery businesses for staff.UK Hospitality found thousands of pubs and restaurants had been forced to slash opening hours, while one in five expected deliveries are not making it to restaurant kitchens.According to the industry body’s poll of 700 members representing 90 per cent...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid vaccine: Wales to offer booster to over-40s

Advice to roll out Covid jab boosters to the over-40s and offer a second dose to 16 and 17-year-olds has been accepted by the Welsh government. It is hoped the changes will top-up people's protection and limit the spread of the virus during winter. UK advisers said people aged 40-49...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Water companies ordered to hand back £67m to customers

Regulator Ofwat has confirmed the result of suppliers’ performance against their targets. Water companies will be forced to slash customer bills by more than £67 million next year in England and Wales, as many failed to live up to standards set by themselves and regulator Ofwat. Thames Water, the supplier...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Highest ever number of rapes recorded in England and Wales

Police have recorded a record number of rape offences in England and Wales, according to official figures. Although there was a fall in overall crime levels driven by coronavirus restrictions, the Office for National Statistics said recorded sexual offences had increased by 8%. “Rape accounted for 37% of all sexual...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘No 70s-style inflation spiral’ says Bank of England chief — because households have less to spend

There will be no return to a ‘1970s-style’ spiral of inflation, because wage increases are being eaten up by the soaring cost of essential goods, senior Bank of England policymakers have said.Some economists have warned that pay rises caused by labour shortages could result in a "wage-price spiral" where higher salaries push up the price of goods, prompting other workers to demand their own pay hikes.Three of the Bank's most senior figures told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that such a scenario - which played out in the late 1970s - was not likely today."There is no risk of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nadine Dorries orders deeper probe into Nvidia takeover of UK chip designer Arm

The Digital Secretary has ordered a deeper investigation into the multibillion-pound purchase of UK computer chip designer Arm by US tech giant Nvidia over competition and national security concerns.Nadine Dorries has written to the competition regulator instructing them to do an in-depth Phase Two probe of the proposed acquisition.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had already raised fears over the 40 billion dollar (£31.2 billion) deal, saying in August the merger might restrict the access Nvidia’s rivals have to Arm’s technology, which is used by firms in making semiconductor chips and other products.Its first investigation, ordered by previous Digital Secretary...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy