There is no doubt that AI and Robotics are making human life more manageable. The way these technologies are helping mankind is beyond our imagination. The Waldo robots are being used by many of the top hospitals to perform surgeries. IBM Watson has an accuracy rate of 99% in diagnosing cancer and another endoscopic system from Japan can detect colon cancer, although the accuracy rate is 86%. AI is now used to identify patients that are at the risk of developing a condition by using the pattern.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO