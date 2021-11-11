Stranger Than Fiction | Kauai Official Guilty Of Leading Meth Ring
A prior Kauai Council member, Arthur Brun, pleaded guilty in federal court today to heading a major Hawaii crystal meth ring. During his virtual appearance in federal court, he changed his prior pleas from not guilty on both firearm and drug charges and accepted responsibility for all charges he’s...
