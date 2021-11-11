ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Than Fiction | Kauai Official Guilty Of Leading Meth Ring

By Beat of Hawaii
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prior Kauai Council member, Arthur Brun, pleaded guilty in federal court today to heading a major Hawaii crystal meth ring. During his virtual appearance in federal court, he changed his prior pleas from not guilty on both firearm and drug charges and accepted responsibility for all charges he’s...

hawaiinewsnow.com

Ex-Kauai councilman admits to running drug ring, changes plea in federal court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Kauai Councilman Arthur Brun changed his plea in federal court Wednesday morning to guilty. Brun initially pleaded not guilty last year to allegedly being the leader of a drug trafficking ring. According to authorities, he supplied guns, conspired with a gang leader and assaulted a law...
HONOLULU, HI
staradvertiser.com

Ex-Kauai councilman pleads guilty to leading meth ring

Arthur Brun pleaded guilty today to leading a drug-trafficking organization while he serving on the Kauai County Council. Brun told a U.S. judge he sold drugs to support his drug habit. “I got no excuse. I take full responsibility for it,” he said via video from the Honolulu Federal Detention...
HONOLULU, HI
