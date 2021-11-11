Stranger Than Fiction | Kauai Official Guilty Of Leading Meth Ring

A Des Moines Iowa man was sentenced this week on charges related to a major Meth bust earlier this year. According to information provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the court of the Northern District of Iowa, 21 year old Rogelio Lemus Hernandez has been sentenced to 16 years in Federal Prison. The sentence stems all the way back to 2017 and the investigation of large scale Methamphetamine Trafficking from Mexico through Texas and up to Iowa. Hernandez was among several men who were part of transporting pure ‘ice’ methamphetamine. Hernandez was stopped by Police in Des Moines, Iowa in June of 2020 and at that time, Hernandez was found to be carrying more than 5000 grams of Methamphetamine. All told, Hernandez was part of a group that transported more than 43,000 grams of Methamphetamine between Mexico and Iowa between 2017 and his capture in 2020. Lemus Hernandez was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Lemus Hernandez was sentenced to 192 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

19 HOURS AGO