Public Health

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should rural health care workers be mandated to get the coronavirus vaccine?

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
The Biden administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid are requiring workers in most health care settings that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.

While some mid-Missouri hospitals are inching toward 100% of their employees vaccinated against COVID-19, other hospitals still have nearly 40% unvaccinated.

Check out Deborah Kendrick's full report on mid-Missouri hospitals vaccination rates.

So, should rural health care workers be mandated to get the coronavirus vaccine?

Comments / 1

KMIZ ABC 17 News

