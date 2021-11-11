CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching: How to Become a Better Teacher

By Beth McMurtrie
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 6 days ago

I share your stories about becoming a better teacher. I ask for your opinions about learning science and research on teaching. Last week I asked readers to share their stories of how they improved their teaching. Dozens of you responded from a variety of disciplines: ecology, biology, economics, communication, anthropology, philosophy...

goodwin.edu

How to Become a University Professor

To become a professor of a subject is to become a true master of an area of knowledge. An expert professor is trusted and valued by fellow faculty, administrators, the academic community, and especially students! Many savvy students appraise universities by their faculty first and foremost. Finding a course on a subject that you’re passionate about, taught by someone whose expertise you respect, is a college dream come true. So how do you rise to the challenge of becoming a university professor? Besides deep knowledge in a subject area, you’ll also need to have teaching experience, leadership, and classroom management skills, as well as curriculum building abilities. Earning an M.Ed., otherwise known as a Master’s in Education, is one great way to get closer to your goals of becoming a university professor.
Workforce Management

How Whole Kids Academy better manages student-teacher ratios

Two parents and selfless dedication to their children’s education – that’s all it took to turn a simple dream into a community-wide reality. After eight years, Maryland-based Whole Kids Academy is still true to its roots. The Spanish immersion preschool now employs 40 teachers and serves 125 families; a far cry from its start as a three kid classroom taught by a young mom and dad. Central to the academy’s vision is that children learn best while having fun; this is accomplished through creative activities, healthy diets, and most importantly, engaging teachers.
Eye On Annapolis

How To Write Professional CV For a Teaching Job

Writing resumes doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all structure. If you are going to apply to five different jobs, you need to create five different resumes. For this reason, it is not recommended to apply with the same CV to all jobs you are interested in. To apply for a teaching position, you need to prepare a well-designed teacher resume.
Bham Now

Teacher Workshop: Visual Echoes – Holocaust Photography in Teaching and Research

This workshop will be an interactive discussion of Holocaust photography, highlighting the specific challenges and advantages that these sources pose to the teacher, researcher, and student. – Online registration required. (Maximum participants, 40) – Open to Alabama teachers in grades 6-12. – Two (2) hours of CEU credit available. Teachers...
perutribune.com

Mac teacher gets creative with teaching history, other lessons

A teacher at Maconaquah Middle School has created a project that teaches both history and STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, lessons. Matt Barnett, 8th grade history teacher at Maconaquah Middle School, created the “Storm the Fort” project to allow teachers to connect with students through hands-on learning.
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Why and How to Teach Teamwork

Surveys of employers routinely point to the value of preparing college graduates to be effective team players. As educators, we’ve responded with a now-familiar solution: the group project. But too many of us operate under the comfortable delusion that we are teaching teamwork skills merely by assigning group projects. The...
prescottenews.com

Opinion: How To Train Students To Become Better Informed Citizens

Regardless of political affiliation, and whether leaning left or leaning right, we have an obligation as parents and taxpayers to support public education. We all want to make sure our children, as students, gain enough knowledge and perspective–especially in the critical high school years–to enable them to become responsible workers, and perhaps parents themselves one day.
i-to-i

How to Teach Mixed Ability Classes

You’ve got a student, let’s call them student A, who has finished the worksheet before you’ve even had chance to finish handing it round to the entire class. And then there’s another student, student B, at the back, who isn’t even sure how to tackle it at all. Not an ideal situation, right? Unfortunately, it sometimes happens and it can be a worry for all TEFL teachers (not just new ones). So, what do you do? Do you leave student A to sit there and twiddle their thumbs whilst the rest of the class catches up, or move on and leave poor old student B to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best? Neither seems great, right?
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Tenured, Trapped, and Miserable in the Humanities

Is the chronic morale problem in the humanities — and many allied fields — attributable to tenured professors feeling trapped in positions they no longer want?. Earlier this fall, I wrote about my decision to go on leave (from my tenured post at a midwestern liberal-arts college where I’ve worked for 21 years) in order to write, retrain, and look for new career opportunities in Chicago. The many responses that column received emphasized two themes: how unhappy many professors are (even the lucky ones with tenure), and how those professors feel unable to change their circumstances.
Parents Magazine

How to Teach Any Child to Draw

Imagine putting your 6-year-old out on a soccer field and expecting them to score a goal when they'd never practiced dribbling before. Or handing them a musical instrument and waiting for them to bust out one of Mozart's sonatas, only they hadn't been taught actual notes. You wouldn't do it, right? And if you did, they'd probably hate it (and possibly you too) and never want to play again. When it comes to drawing or painting in the early grades, students are often told to "express their creativity" rather than being instructed in any systematic way. The problem with that method: "Kids who haven't learned core art skills tend to grow dissatisfied with their drawings, decide art isn't for them, and quit," says Bette Fetter, a former illustrator working in early-childhood education who founded Young Rembrandts, nationwide drawing classes for kids ages 3 to 12. Have you ever heard a kid say, "I can't draw" or "I'm just not good at art"?
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Lopez: Public schools can teach better Indigenous history

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Imagine sitting down in a middle school or high school history class. You might recognize the seats around you and see the familiar faces, but what history do you remember learning in that class? Do you remember learning about the Boston Tea Party or the American Civil War? Did you learn anything about American minorities you can remember?
Times Daily

Advocates stress better benefits for state's teachers

MONTGOMERY — Alabama’s salaries and benefits for K-12 teachers are on par with what surrounding states offer and better in some instances, including out-of-pocket health care expenses, according to a recent report to lawmakers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
theartofeducation.edu

6 Ways Teaching Sculpture Creates Better Drawers in Your Classroom

Home / 6 Ways Teaching Sculpture Creates Better Drawers in Your Classroom. Chances are, if you ask your students what art is, many will say, “Drawing and painting.” Even when other adults or colleagues find out you teach art, their responses usually run along the lines of, “I can’t even draw a stick figure!” Drawing is the medium primarily associated with art, and sculpture is usually an afterthought.
The 74

Addressing COVID Constituency Concerns About Learning Loss

Students and families across this country are feeling the impact of an ongoing pandemic that has shut down schools and exposed inequities and shortcomings in our education system. But this shared experience has also created something new: a COVID Constituency of parents, educators and voters who care deeply about reimagining and improving the education system  […]
MedicalXpress

Study finds infants later diagnosed with autism show reduced social communication before their first birthday

The foundation for social communication is present from birth, with newborns preferring to orient to faces over non-faces and caregivers over strangers. Between 9-12 months of age, infants develop other social communication skills such as use of eye gaze, facial expressions, gestures, and sounds. Differences in social communication are a defining feature of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). There's minimal prior research that examines whether observable prelinguistic social-communication skills, prior to 12 months of age, emerge more slowly in infants with ASD compared to typically developing infants. A new study documents that observable social-communication differences for infants with ASD unfold by 9 months, pointing to a critical window for targeted intervention.
TheConversationAU

Being in a class with high achievers improves students' test scores. We tried to find out why

Who you go to school with matters. Almost all of us, as children or parents of children, have felt the influence of good, and bad, classmates at school. There is a large body of research showing better peers can help increase a child’s test scores. But much less is known about how these peer effects actually take place between classmates. This is because the mechanisms through which peers positively influence other students are difficult to pinpoint. The results of our study get us closer to understanding how peer effects work. We found parental investment increases when a child is in a classroom with...
Houston Chronicle

This 93-year-old went back to school - and just graduated with a degree in business administration

On Oct. 18, María Josefina Cruz Blancas y García put on a black gown and mortarboard and graduated with a university degree in business education. She was 93. "I was so happy and so proud, but I was afraid I would faint," Blancas y García said. Her school, Consultores Educativos Saxum SC in Santiago de Querétaro in Mexico, threw a tiny reception for some of her close family members to mark the occasion.
