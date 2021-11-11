The Beauty Editor Approved Shopping List from Boots

All the lovely parts of the holidays—family and friends, party dresses and wool sweaters, champagne and more champagne—can be forgotten in an instant when you realize you haven’t bought a single gift for your nearest and dearest. This is where the true hero of the holidays comes in, the beauty gift set. Sets make for terrific presents for anyone, from your boyfriend’s teenage sister who hasn’t quite warmed up to you yet, to your mom who’s trying to figure out how to care for her newly color-treated hair, to your jet-setting friend who’s always on a plane. They’re easy to wrap, exciting to open, endlessly useful and almost always more affordable than bundling a variety of items on your own. So take a deep breath and peruse this stress-free guide to our favorite options, and you’ll be back to sipping bubbly in no time.

