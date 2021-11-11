CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Beauty Editor Approved Shopping List from Boots

By Grazia Beauty Team
Grazia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know how hard it can be to shop sustainably, especially when it comes to beauty. That's why we've teamed up with Boots, who are helping us, their customers, to be agents of change, whether through empowering us to recycle empty beauty products in over 700 stores across the UK, or...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The 10 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales 2021 Worth Shopping Now

With both Black Friday and Christmas being right around the corner, we'd argue that it's never too early to jump in on the savings of the upcoming holiday shopping season -- especially if they come in the form of early Black Friday beauty sales. If you're hoping to update your...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

Editors' Picks: The Beauty and Wellness Products That Got Us Through October

Autumnal traditions were in full swing last month, including apple picking, costume curating, s’more roasting, and sipping on all things pumpkin spice. While Team Byrdie indulged in all of those things (and more), our favorite fall ritual had to do with swapping the products of our beauty and wellness routines to be more cold-weather friendly. Think: more emollient and protective skin and haircare, and makeup that adds warmth back into our complexions. We’ve also thrown in new favorites that are just too good not to mention. Ahead, see our picks for October.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

The Best Beauty Gifts for Everyone On Your List

All the lovely parts of the holidays—family and friends, party dresses and wool sweaters, champagne and more champagne—can be forgotten in an instant when you realize you haven’t bought a single gift for your nearest and dearest. This is where the true hero of the holidays comes in, the beauty gift set. Sets make for terrific presents for anyone, from your boyfriend’s teenage sister who hasn’t quite warmed up to you yet, to your mom who’s trying to figure out how to care for her newly color-treated hair, to your jet-setting friend who’s always on a plane. They’re easy to wrap, exciting to open, endlessly useful and almost always more affordable than bundling a variety of items on your own. So take a deep breath and peruse this stress-free guide to our favorite options, and you’ll be back to sipping bubbly in no time.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Recycled Plastic#Plastic Packaging#Boots Advantage Card#No7
PopSugar

The 22 Editor-Approved Gifts We're Absolutely Loving From Nordstrom This Holiday Season

Nordstrom is undoubtedly one of my favorite places to shop for many reasons. The retailer carries so many of my favorite brands in every category from fashion to beauty and even home. Every year, the department store curates some amazing gifting themes, and this season did not disappoint. I got a special sneak preview of some of its hottest and most luxe gifts of the year, so I can tell you exactly what's worth buying.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food & Wine

17 Editor-Approved Holiday Cooking Tools You Can Buy on Amazon

If you're brushing up on how to cook a turkey and have a stack of the best new fall cookbooks ready to go, you might be planning a nice Thanksgiving meal this year. As seasoned home cooks and chefs both know, your meal is only as good as the tools you're using, so it's important to have the right things at the ready when the holidays arrive. Whether you're searching for instant-read thermometers, gravy boats, or wine glasses, every piece plays a role in the perfect Thanksgiving dinner.
SHOPPING
prima.co.uk

The popular Boots Showstopper Beauty Box is back

Https://www.prima.co.uk/fashio...Stop what you’re doing and mark the 6 November in your calendar because the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box is back for the second year running and it’s sure to sell out again. The Boots Showstopper Beauty Box is a collection of must-have beauty products which is worth a huge £345.02...
MAKEUP
TODAY.com

8 dermatologist-approved beauty products from around the world

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Finding new...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
newbeauty.com

14 Beauty Gifts Editors Are Buying This Year

Here’s everything us editors are buying our loved ones this year, from bath soaks to air fryers and everything in-between. “I swear by any of the Touchland sanitizers ($9) for a quick, very useful gift, any time of the year. For the holidays, this year’s YSL Beauty sets ($98) are incredible for anyone who’s into lipstick—they’re decadently chic and come in a box you’ll keep forever. I was just introduced to the new line, leVerden, last week and had a friend and a family member try to take the Bath Soak ($70) off my hands, so that one is kind of a softball!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
backcountrymagazine.com

2022 Editors’ Choice: AT boots

For the last 13 years, we’ve assembled a huge crew and a massive quiver of gear at Powder Mountain, Utah, for a week of testing. But last winter, with the pandemic hanging over the nation, we changed plans and brought the test to the people. Across 10 states and with 75 testers, we ran 124 skis, boots and bindings through the wringer to find this year’s best gear. They narrowed those down to 35 Editors’ Choice awards, which name the top pieces of gear in each category.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Fashion Editor-Approved Picks Picks From Net-A-Porter’s Winter Edit

For some, the holiday season can feel seriously stressful. It’s hard to know where to start looking for gifts and even harder to decide which ones are worth the investment. That’s why we’ve teamed up with NET-A-PORTER and our Senior Branded Fashion Editor, Elly Ayres, to share a few of the season’s best gifting trends. “I think the craftcore trend is still very much with us (and makes for a wonderful jewelry gift),” says Ayres. “I also think we’re going to see more flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll-inspired apparel, thanks to a certain British ex-boy band member whose penchant for glamorous, stage-ready looks is unstoppable.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

6 Vogue Editors On Their Favourite Winter Boots

When it comes to winter in the UK, there’s no such thing as too prepared. A great pair of winter boots is an essential investment at this time of year – not simply as a means of keeping your feet warm and dry, but also a way to enhance your every winter look, from jeans to skirts to knitted maxi dresses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
brides.com

A Beauty Editor's Guide to Grooming Before the Big Day

Skincare Hair Beard Brows Teeth Nails Body In-Office Treatments What to Consider the Day Of The Final Takeaway. Gone are the days when it was only the wedding photographer following you around on your special day. Now you’ve got the entire wedding party to contend with, waving around smartphones armed with enough megapixels to catch the graceful falling motion of every grain of rice, so it’s more important than ever to look your absolute best. While the bride traditionally plans her day-of look months in advance, grooms nowadays have their fair share of prep to pursue as well.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

We've found the 13 most beautiful bridal jackets to shop

Bridal jackets are a *big deal* for winter weddings - if you're planning cold-weather vows, this is a must-have on the shopping list. Summer weddings might have the warmer weather, but winter weddings provide opportunities for some seriously decadent accessorising. We can see it now: the wedding photographer snaps a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Beauty Editors Reveal Their 10 Tried-And-True Scents For Winter

Frigid, snowy days present the perfect opportunity to sip on peppermint hot chocolate and munch on gingerbread cookies while watching Love Actually (for perhaps the hundredth time, but who's counting?). There’s no denying the giddy feeling you get at the beginning of the season when your space has an aroma of these classic wintertime scents — but, they can also get old, fast. That said if you don’t necessarily want to smell exactly like your kitchen during the holidays, think about snagging a new alternative winter fragrance that will still impart some seasonal feels.
SKIN CARE
Financial Times

The beauty editors’ pick of the best new skincare brands

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Swedish model Roger Dupé founded his unisex beauty brand in 2020 after seeing a gap in the market for products designed for darker complexions. He travelled to west Africa – where his family originates from – to research ingredients for the skincare range, finding extracts such as baobab oil, taken from the giant “upside down” tree and traditionally used for everything from cooking to hair- and skincare. The baobab tree also inspired the bottle design used across Melyon’s range, which includes day and night creams, serum and a cleanser. One bestseller is the Body Lotion, a lightweight and slightly almond-scented cream that harnesses shea butter and moringa oil to treat dry skin. What’s more, all Melyon’s products are vegan, cruelty-free and made without sulfites or parabens. Jessica Beresford.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy