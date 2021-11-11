CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Deborah Akers presented the Distinguished Citizenship Award

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFtfO_0ctMP0pc00
Dr. Deborah Akers receives the Distinguished Citizenship Award during the 84 annual American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 Citizen of the Year Ceremony. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County educator who led the county school system for more than 30 years was recognized Wednesday when the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 presented her with its Distinguished Citizenship Award.

Dr. Deborah Akers was Mercer County’s superintendent of schools from 1993 until she retired on June 30 this year. She started her career as an elementary school teacher in 1974.

Akers was presented the Distinguished Citizenship Award during a celebration at the Clover Club in downtown Bluefield.

“It is quite overwhelming to be honored for community service by the American Legion,” Akers told the audience. “I am grateful for the honor and am appreciative of the recognition. However, as I look around today, I believe it is the people in this room who have labored and fought to protect our country who deserve recognition. You gave of yourself, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to serve this country. Your service to this country, whether for a single enlistment or for many years, required personal sacrifices and a strong commitment to the safety of our fellow Americans and our way of life.”

Akers said she has always supported those who served, and believes that a strong military is essential.

“As superintendent of schools, I believed it was important to have a JROTC Program,” she said. “Those JROTC, students have the opportunity to develop self-discipline and leadership skills, and to learn from experienced role models. It was obvious that the program had a positive impact upon the development of participating students who responded with respect and admiration for their instructors.”

Marie Blackwell, ambassador for the City of Bluefield, spoke about today’s holiday, Veterans Day, and its importance to the nation.

“Many people I’ve spoken with get Veterans Day and Memorial Day confused,” she said. “While Memorial Day is a time for somber silence, Veterans Day is a triumph of all those who served and kept us free and continue to do so today.”

Parades and other Veterans Day events are scheduled across the region today, and they continue this weekend. On Saturday, there will be a Community Veterans Stand Down event starting 9 a.m. at the Princeton Lifeline Church of God on Oakvale Road near Princeton, Blackwell said.

“I invite all our veterans and their families to this event,” she stated.

The celebration’s keynote speaker was WV State Commander William Haught of the American Legion. He said that he had seen JROTC at work in other school systems.

“I think that’s great,” he said. “And hopefully, one day they will become part of the American Legion.”

The American Legion in the state now has between 14,000 and 15,000 members. Per capita, West Virginia has the most veterans in the nation with about 140,000, Haught said.

“Per capita, we have the most. We have the highest. Per capital, we have the highest rate of all the states, even the big ones. It’s something to be proud of. Every West Virginian should be proud, because we do have a great state. We need to get young members, we need to do that.”

Haught said that he thought it was “great that the post honors somebody in their city, for what they do, their helpfulness and everything else,” and Akers deserved the honor of the Distinguished Citizenship Award.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Capitol riot defendant Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison. The 41-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., comes after Chansley pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding related to his conduct in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
County
Mercer County, WV
Bluefield, WV
Government
City
Princeton, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Bluefield, WV
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
ABC News

With gas prices soaring, Biden calls for probe into possible 'illegal conduct'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate if "illegal conduct" is to blame for surging gas prices hurting Americans' pocketbooks. Fuel prices are averaging above $3.40 a gallon, according to the American Automotive Association, which forecasts more than 48 million Americans are likely to hit the road next week to drive to Thanksgiving celebrations.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Jordan
CBS News

FDA could authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shots for all adults this week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could expand access to booster shots for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, a person familiar with the plans told CBS News on Tuesday. The drugmaker filed for FDA authorization last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
4K+
Followers
133
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Comments / 0

Community Policy