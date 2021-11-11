Deborah Akers presented the Distinguished Citizenship Award

Dr. Deborah Akers receives the Distinguished Citizenship Award during the 84 annual American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 Citizen of the Year Ceremony. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County educator who led the county school system for more than 30 years was recognized Wednesday when the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 presented her with its Distinguished Citizenship Award.

Dr. Deborah Akers was Mercer County’s superintendent of schools from 1993 until she retired on June 30 this year. She started her career as an elementary school teacher in 1974.

Akers was presented the Distinguished Citizenship Award during a celebration at the Clover Club in downtown Bluefield.

“It is quite overwhelming to be honored for community service by the American Legion,” Akers told the audience. “I am grateful for the honor and am appreciative of the recognition. However, as I look around today, I believe it is the people in this room who have labored and fought to protect our country who deserve recognition. You gave of yourself, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to serve this country. Your service to this country, whether for a single enlistment or for many years, required personal sacrifices and a strong commitment to the safety of our fellow Americans and our way of life.”

Akers said she has always supported those who served, and believes that a strong military is essential.

“As superintendent of schools, I believed it was important to have a JROTC Program,” she said. “Those JROTC, students have the opportunity to develop self-discipline and leadership skills, and to learn from experienced role models. It was obvious that the program had a positive impact upon the development of participating students who responded with respect and admiration for their instructors.”

Marie Blackwell, ambassador for the City of Bluefield, spoke about today’s holiday, Veterans Day, and its importance to the nation.

“Many people I’ve spoken with get Veterans Day and Memorial Day confused,” she said. “While Memorial Day is a time for somber silence, Veterans Day is a triumph of all those who served and kept us free and continue to do so today.”

Parades and other Veterans Day events are scheduled across the region today, and they continue this weekend. On Saturday, there will be a Community Veterans Stand Down event starting 9 a.m. at the Princeton Lifeline Church of God on Oakvale Road near Princeton, Blackwell said.

“I invite all our veterans and their families to this event,” she stated.

The celebration’s keynote speaker was WV State Commander William Haught of the American Legion. He said that he had seen JROTC at work in other school systems.

“I think that’s great,” he said. “And hopefully, one day they will become part of the American Legion.”

The American Legion in the state now has between 14,000 and 15,000 members. Per capita, West Virginia has the most veterans in the nation with about 140,000, Haught said.

“Per capita, we have the most. We have the highest. Per capital, we have the highest rate of all the states, even the big ones. It’s something to be proud of. Every West Virginian should be proud, because we do have a great state. We need to get young members, we need to do that.”

Haught said that he thought it was “great that the post honors somebody in their city, for what they do, their helpfulness and everything else,” and Akers deserved the honor of the Distinguished Citizenship Award.

