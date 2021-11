The Sabres had just completed a pregame meeting and veteran forward Kyle Okposo was struck by what he noticed once the coaches left the room. Rather than head their separate ways, most players stuck around to chat. Without referencing how things went in the past, Okposo was making a clear point about the current — post-Jack Eichel — makeup of the Sabres and the bonds being formed among a group of developing youngsters and journeymen.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO